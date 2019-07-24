A year after winning the Pac-12 North and conference championship, the Huskies were picked by the media to finish second behind Oregon in the Pac-12 North this fall. Utah was selected to win the conference title.

The Huskies received 17 out of 35 first-place votes to win the North and 9 first-place votes to win the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon also received 17 first-place votes, but narrowly edged out Washington by one overall point for total votes. Utah, which lost to UW in the 2018 Pac-12 title game, was selected as overwhelming favorites to win with Pac-12 South with 33 of 35 first-place votes.

WSU, which finished second in the Pac-12 North last season and won 11 games, was picked by the media to finish 4th behind Oregon, UW and Stanford.

The media has correctly selected the Conference Champion in 31 of 58 previous polls, but only four times in the last 12 polls.

Preseason media selections for All-Pac-12 honors were also announced Wednesday, with eight Huskies earning some level of honors. Offensive linemen Trey Adams and Nick Harris, along with defensive back Myles Bryant, were named to the first team, while tight end Hunter Bryant picked up second-team accolades. Additionally, WR Aaron Fuller, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and all-purpose player Elijah Molden earned honorable mention.

UW begins fall camp on Aug. 2 and the team opens its season on Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington.

Today is Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, where Myles Bryant and Harris are representing the Huskies along with head coach Chris Petersen. Check back for more coverage throughout the day.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

Preseason media poll; first-place votes in parenthesesNorth Division South Division

North

1. Oregon (17) — 190 points

2. Washington (17) — 189

3. Stanford — 129

4. Washington State (1) — 108

5. California — 81

6. Oregon State — 36

South

1. Utah (33) — 206

2. USC (2) — 167

3. Arizona State — 118

4. UCLA — 118

5. Arizona — 85

6. Colorado — 46

Pac-12 Championship Game winner: Utah (12 votes)

Others receiving votes: Oregon (11), Washington (9), USC (2), Washington State (1)