Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s production transcends his sample size.

Despite the fact that Washington’s redshirt sophomore outside linebacker played in just four games this season, he was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Last week, he was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic as well.

In the first three starts of his college career, the Pearl City, Hawaii, product compiled seven sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended — earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors three consecutive times. He was subsequently dubbed a first-team All-Pac-12 performer as well.

Tupuola-Fetui — “ZTF,” as he’s more commonly known — led the nation with 1.75 sacks and 0.75 forced fumbles per game.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound outside linebacker produced just nine tackles in 12 games as a reserve behind Joe Tryon and Ryan Bowman in 2019, then added 14 pounds of muscle last offseason. Without sophomore Laiatu Latu, who missed the season with an unspecified injury, Tupuola-Fetui stepped into a significant role and exceeded expectations.

Now, he’ll hope to add to his trophy collection in a full season next fall.