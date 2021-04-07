Laiatu Latu’s football career is over.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior outside linebacker has been forced to medically retire because of a neck injury sustained last fall, UW head coach Jimmy Lake announced Wednesday. Latu will remain with the program as a student assistant.

“We consulted I believe about five of the best specialists in the country, guys that work with different NFL clubs where different players have had the same injury,” Lake said following the Huskies’ first practice of the spring. “Of course with our medical personnel, we exhausted every professional we could think of to make sure this was the proper decision. So this decision came in the last couple months, after consultation with all the medical professionals.

“It was a tough decision to make for sure, but it’s for the safety of our players first and foremost. We never want to put anybody in danger of possibly not being able to use his extremities the rest of his life. We’d never want that to happen to anybody.”

A Sacramento, Calif., native, Latu did not play in the 2020 season with the previously unspecified injury. As a true freshman in 2019, he produced 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 12 games.

Before signing with the Huskies in 2019, the Jesuit High School standout and rugby star was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 5 defensive end and the No. 98 prospect nationally by 247Sports.

Despite Latu’s retirement, UW does return its starting outside linebackers — junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui and senior Ryan Bowman — this fall. Tupuola-Fetui, in particular, posted seven sacks and three forced fumbles in four games last season — en route to being named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer and a second-team All-American by The Athletic and Walter Camp.

The Huskies’ outside linebacker room also includes senior Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin, sophomore Bralen Trice and redshirt freshmen Sav’ell Smalls, Cooper McDonald, Jordan Lolohea and Carson Bruener. Three-star freshman Maurice Heims is slated to arrive in Seattle this summer.

“Laiatu wasn’t with us last year sadly, but that group progressed and played really, really well,” Lake said. “Obviously Zion was an all-conference player, with all the production that he had. We have some young talent and some old guys. We’ve got Ryan Bowman and Jordan Lolohea, who hopefully you’re going to see more of coming up. We have Sav’ell (Smalls). We added Jeremiah (Martin), and we’ve got some young guys coming in — Maurice Heims.

“It’s a group that I believe had a lot of snaps last training camp and last fall in four games, and they played extremely well, and we’re adding to the room. Of course we would love to have Laiatu back, though.”

But, though Latu won’t be wearing a uniform, he isn’t going anywhere.

“Our hearts go out to him and his family,” Lake said. “This is part of this physical game. Unfortunately, we’re always going to have to deal with some difficult injuries like this. We’re going to be surrounding him with love and support. He’s going to be with us until he finishes his degree.”