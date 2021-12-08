Coaching changes are inevitably followed by some degree of roster turnover.

The Washington Huskies received a taste of that on Wednesday.

Cooper McDonald — a second-year outside linebacker from Haslet, Texas — has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

“Words cannot express my gratitude I have for all my coaches,” McDonald wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for believing in me, pushing me and making me a better man. To my teammates, I love you all. I have made so many great friends and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. God put each one of you in my path for a reason and I am very thankful. I will always be rooting for the Dawgs, y’all go be great!!”

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker, McDonald played in all 16 games across his first two seasons and made two 10 starts — contributing 28 tackles with one sack and one pass defended. The former Northwest High School standout was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 39 inside linebacker in the 2020 class by 247Sports. He chose Washington over offers from Utah, Arkansas State, Army, Baylor, Colorado, San Diego State, SMU, Virginia and more.

Another UW outside linebacker, former All-American Zion Tupuola-Fetui, has yet to indicate whether he’ll return for a fifth season in 2022. Besides Tupuola-Fetui, the Huskies have five outside linebackers with remaining eligibility — senior Jeremiah Martin, redshirt sophomore Bralen Trice and redshirt freshmen Sav’ell Smalls, Jordan Lolohea and Maurice Heims. Three-star 2022 outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw is currently committed to UW as well.