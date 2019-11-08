CORVALLIS, Ore. — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Huskies got a monster effort from their defense and did enough on offense to take down the resurgent Beavers, 19-7, on Friday night at Reser Stadium.

With the win, UW moves to 3-4 in Pac-12 play and 6-4 overall heading into a bye week before a final road trip against Colorado.

Here are a couple quick impressions from beat writer Mike Vorel and columnist Larry Stone:

Mike Vorel: In short, UW’s defense was dominant on Saturday. Oregon State, which piled up 56 points and 572 total yards last weekend against Arizona, was smothered to the tune of 111 total yards and nine punts (as well as an interception and a turnover on downs). Washington added seven tackles for loss and four sacks, two of which were courtesy of redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Joe Tryon. For a unit that had failed to finish against Utah and Oregon, this was an emphatic statement. It was also something to build on for UW’s young, but undeniably talented, defense.

Larry Stone: Husky quarterback Jacob Eason was off his game for much of the night. After throwing just three interceptions in Washington’s first eight games, Eason now has thrown four in his last two games – two in each. He had a pick-6 last week against Utah, and another in the third quarter on Friday when Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant jumped a pass intended for Aaron Fuller and returned it 13 yards for a score that cut UW’s lead to 13-7.