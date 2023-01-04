Washington right tackle Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal, according to reports by on3.com and 247Sports. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Curne — a 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior — started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020 and 2021, before redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten seized his starting spot last fall. The Houston product appeared in 26 games across five seasons in Seattle.

A former standout at Second Baptist High School, Curne was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 24 offensive guard in the 2018 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCLA, Utah and more.

Though senior starters Jaxson Kirkland (left guard), Henry Bainivalu (right guard) and Corey Luciano (center) are out of eligibility, Rosengarten and standout left tackle Troy Fautanu are set to return. Junior Nate Kalepo and senior Matteo Mele are likely starters at left guard and center, respectively, while sophomore Geirean Hatchett could have the inside track at right guard.

The Huskies also signed five freshman offensive linemen last month — Landen Hatchett, Soane Faasolo, Elishah Jackett, Zachary Henning and Kahlee Tafai.

Curne is the seventh Husky to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (undecided), tight end Caden Jumper (undecided) and linebacker Daniel Heimuli (undecided).

Washington, meanwhile, has added eight players from the portal: Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, Arizona State running back Daniyel Ngata, Arizona State defensive lineman Joe Moore III, Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee, Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard, USC linebacker Ralen Goforth and Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.

The current transfer portal window — which allows players to move schools without sacrificing a year of eligibility — closes on Jan. 18, with a second window to follow May 1-15.