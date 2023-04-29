UW sophomore offensive lineman Myles Murao has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Times Saturday.

Murao — a 6-foot-3, 299-pounder from Torrance, Calif. — played in four games as a reserve (all in 2022) across three seasons in Seattle. The former Mater Dei High School standout worked at right guard with the second and third units this spring.

When he signed with Washington in 2020, Murao was considered UW’s future starting center. He was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 4 center, the No. 13 player in the state of California and the No. 154 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

Murao chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Wisconson and more.

UW is replacing three starters on its interior offensive line this season — left guard Jaxson Kirkland, center Corey Luciano and right guard Henry Bainivalu. Its starting offensive line this spring consisted of left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Sophomore Geirean Hatchett was the Huskies’ primary second-team right guard.

The NCAA instituted two windows this offseason when players can enter the transfer portal without sacrificing a season of eligibility: Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 and April 15-30. Murao is UW’s fourth portal entrant in the second window — joining edge Sav’ell Smalls, linebacker Demario King and wide receiver Taj Davis.

Advertising

Nine other former Huskies — safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State), tight end Caden Jumper (Murray State), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Arizona), offensive lineman Victor Curne (Ole Miss), running back Jay’veon Sunday (Abilene Christian) and quarterback Sam Huard (Cal Poly) — entered the portal this winter. None of the departees were expected starters in 2023.

Murao’s departure leaves the Huskies with 83 scholarship players, two under the NCAA’s 85-man limit. That gives UW the option of pursuing summer portal additions or awarding walk ons with a scholarship.

Washington also added seven transfers this winter: running backs Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State) and Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State), tight end Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly), linebacker Ralen Goforth (USC), edge Zach Durfee (Cal Poly), wide receiver Germie Bernard (Michigan State) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State).

But with room on its roster, UW might not be done.