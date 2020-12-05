In its 24-21 comeback win over Utah last weekend, Washington’s two leading wide receivers were sophomore Puka Nacua (six catches, 67 yards) and junior Terrell Bynum (three catches, 44 yards, two carries, 24 yards).

Nacua and Bynum both didn’t play in the Huskies’ 31-26 home loss to Stanford Saturday.

Bynum, at least, visibly watched the game from the sideline — which would suggest he sat out with an apparent injury. But Nacua as well as outside linebackers Ryan Bowman (who missed his second consecutive game) and Cooper McDonald and quarterback Ethan Garbers appeared on this week’s depth chart but were not in attendance on the turf.

UW head coach Jimmy Lake has stated on multiple occasions that he will not comment publicly on injuries or coronavirus issues, unless a player is seriously injured during the course of a game.

Still, Lake was asked after the loss whether his roster was affected by COVID-19 this week.

“Just like the whole country, we’re all dealing with issues — whether it’s injuries or the pandemic — and we’ll continue to deal with that for the rest of the season,” he said.

When pushed further on Nacua and Bynum’s specific absences, Lake added only that “teams are dealing with different things throughout the whole year. We’re really happy that we were able to get (freshman wide receivers) Jalen McMillan and Rome (Odunze) a ton of reps in the game tonight. Those banked reps now are going to really help build the confidence of those guys as we move forward into our next game.”

Freshman wideouts receive reps

Speaking of Odunze and McMillan, they received significant playing time Saturday. The 6-3, 205-pound Odunze — who made his first career start — led the Huskies with five catches for 69 yards. McMillan added one catch for 16 yards as well.

“(I’m) very pleased with Rome,” Lake said. “You guys were hearing us talk about how much he was performing in training camp and how he kept showing up — those two young receivers. Just from the sideline, he made some fantastic catches. That’s everything he’s been doing in training camp, and I can’t wait to continue to see his improvement. That was an awesome performance by him.”

Added redshirt junior wide receiver Ty Jones, who started alongside Odunze and contributed two catches for 79 yards: “They kind of got thrown into the fire to (be trusted to) know the offense completely. It’s coming at them fast. I know they’re analyzing and identifying defenses.

“But obviously we miss that passion and experience that Puka brings and TB (Bynum) brings as well. But I think it’s good game experience that the freshmen both got and they’re going to grow from this and they’re both going to be really good players.”

No Newton, again

After leading UW with 81 rushing yards, 10.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the 44-27 win over Arizona on Nov. 21, redshirt sophomore running back Richard Newton did not play for the second consecutive game on Saturday. Newton was fully dressed on the sideline but never rotated into the game.

Running backs Sean McGrew (16 carries, 65 yards, 2 TD), Kamari Pleasant (4 carries, 6 yards) and Cameron Davis (3 carries, 14 yards) each received carries on Saturday.

“With our running backs, we’re always going to rotate those guys,” Lake said, when asked specifically why Newton didn’t play. “It’s going to be changed up from week to week and we’re going to play the guys that are ready to go.”

Sub-standard special teams

UW struggled mightily in kickoff coverage on Saturday, as sophomore Tim Horn failed to register a touchback and the Cardinal averaged 27 yards per return — with a long of 43 yards. Lake conceded Saturday that “on kickoff for sure we’re trying to bomb those out (of the back of the end zone) if we can. Obviously we did not do that.”

And the Huskies’ coverage units also couldn’t compensate for Horn’s underwhelming kicks.

“I’m not pleased at all with our kickoff coverage unit,” Lake said. “That was one of the things we’d been working on all week, which makes it even more disappointing that we weren’t able to cover correctly and not give those guys great field position. So that’s another one that we’re going to have to get corrected here very, very quickly.”

The Huskies struggled in other areas of special teams as well, knocking a kickoff out of bounds for a penalty while also surrendering a blocked extra point.

Extra points

After recording seven sacks and three forced fumbled in his first three games, and winning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors three consecutive weeks in the process, UW redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola Fetui was held without a tackle or a sack on Saturday. In his first career start, true freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls managed just one total tackle as well.