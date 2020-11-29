Elijah Molden kept saying the same thing on the sideline throughout the second half.

“We’re really going to do this.”

“We’re really going to do this.”

Sure enough, the Huskies did it — overcoming a 21-0 halftime deficit to claim a dramatic 24-21 win over Utah. And, unsurprisingly, their senior defensive leader was a primary reason why.

Molden — a 5-foot-10, 190-pound nickelback — cut in front of a crossing pattern to intercept quarterback Jake Bentley early in the third quarter, before returning it 24 yards to the Utah 27-yard line. He finished with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and the aforementioned interception.

And his impact was felt both on the field and off.

“We were just talking (with Molden),” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said on Saturday night. “We’re going to remember this moment. This is one of those games we’ll be talking about years from now. He’s an extraordinary leader for our whole team – not just our defense, our whole team. He was our captain for the game, for the coin toss, today. He leads by example. He’s great leading with his voice. He knows what to say to those guys, and they all respond.

“Then he went out there and obviously got a huge interception for us that gave us a huge spark. His tackling is always top-notch. I’m so proud of Elijah. I’m so happy that he’s a Dawg.”

Advertising

Molden, too, appears at peace with his decision to return for an abbreviated senior season. After sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie picked off Bentley with seven seconds left to seal the win, he put his arm around his teammate and they sprinted down the sideline.

“I was actually pretty emotional, to be honest, because that was a street fight of a game,” Molden said of that moment. “And I got beat up. I was getting beat up all throughout the game. We played 33 minutes (on defense) against a hard team. So I got a little emotional at the end.”

Morris turns mistakes into magic

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris completed 23 of 38 passes on Saturday and threw for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

But his most underappreciated play saved a potentially critical mistake.

On second-and-10 from the Utah 44-yard line on UW’s final drive, senior center Luke Wattenberg snapped the ball before Morris was ready. The 6-0, 200-pound passer corralled the snap at his feet, assessed the situation and delivered an accurate football to tight end Cade Otton for an ugly yet effective seven-yard gain.

Of course, it could have easily been a game-ending gaffe for the UW offense.

Instead, it was another positive play on the Huskies’ go-ahead touchdown drive.

Advertising

“The cadence was miscommunicated between the center and the quarterback,” Lake said. “So we have to get that cleaned up, obviously. We can’t have that happen. But how about Dylan?

“Everything I’ve been talking about with Dylan, about not flinching and not panicking, that moment right there really puts it in a capsule. It’s a snap coming when it’s not supposed to be snapped and he grabs the ball, looks downfield, gets back to his reads and throws a strike to Cade Otton. That’s the type of leadership Dylan shows. That’s the type of calm that he has through adverse situations. Really that sequence right there captures what Dylan Morris is all about.”

And it wasn’t just that sequence. Morris made another mistake midway through the fourth quarter, when he underthrew wide-open wide receiver Ty Jones on a double move and threw his third interception instead.

Several minutes later, he responded by capping a 12-play, 88-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown strike to Otton with 36 seconds left.

“Dylan came to the sideline with positive energy (after the interception), and he knew. He was like, ‘All right, our defense is going to go get the ball back, and then we’re going to go down and score.’ There was no flinch,” Lake said. “There was no negative (attitude), put your head down. We’re not about that, and we talk about that in practice all the time.

“I’m so happy that our whole team was able to show that to the whole country tonight.”

Advertising

When your teammates ask if you have ice in your veins, you must confirm it. And that's what Dylan Morris did. pic.twitter.com/ms55OFDcq0 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 29, 2020

Letuligasenoa impactful on fourth-down stop

Leading 21-10 with four minutes left in the third quarter, Utah went for it on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s 41-yard line.

Which is when returning defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa made his mark.

Letuligasenoa — a 6-2, 305-pound redshirt sophomore, who missed the first two games with an unspecified injury — stonewalled the Utah offensive line, and Josiah Bronson, McDuffie and several others combined to corral Bentley short of the line to gain.

Without senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, who sat out Saturday for an unspecified reason, UW surrendered a concerning 215 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry.

But the Huskies managed to stuff the Utes when it mattered most.

“Our d-tackles, they stepped up in that moment,” Lake said. “They tried a quarterback sneak and I think he lost a yard on that. On a quarterback sneak, usually you’re going to get at least an inch. Those guys squeezed those gaps down, pushed Utah’s offensive line back. The quarterback ran into a wall.

Sponsored

“(It was a) huge stop by our defense, created all types of positive energy on our sideline. Everyone was going crazy. The offense could feel it. That was another huge moment in that game.”

Otton nation’s top tight end?

Otton led the way once again on Saturday, piling up eight catches on nine targets for 108 yards and two second-half touchdowns. In his last two games, the 6-5, 240-pound junior from Tumwater has made a combined 15 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

Which makes it hard to argue with Lake awarding him a game ball for the second consecutive week.

“If there’s a better tight end in the country, I’d like to see him,” Lake said.

Sav’ell Smalls steps up

In Bowman’s absence, five-star freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls’ role continued to expand on Saturday.

The 6-3, 250-pounder from Kennedy Catholic responded with a career-high five tackles in the win.

“Sav’ell is an extremely bright, smart football player, and we’re able to put him in our different personnel groupings that we have on defense. That’s where you’re seeing him lining up in multiple spots,” Lake said. “And for a true freshman playing in his third game, that’s pretty impressive.

“He’s another guy that’s going to just continually get better the more comfortable he gets with playing college football. We’re excited. He has nowhere even near hit his ceiling. He’s going to be a big-time player for the Dawgs.”

Extra points

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui currently leads the country with 2.33 sacks per game. His seven total sacks actually rank 11th nationally, despite the fact that Tupuola-Fetui has only played in three games. Of the 10 players ranked ahead of him, only one has appeared in fewer than nine games.

UW redshirt sophomore running back Richard Newton — who led the Huskies with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yard score, in the win over Arizona — inexplicably did not play on Saturday, though he was in uniform on the sideline.

After three games, UW ranks third nationally in passing defense (162.7 yards allowed per game) and tied for eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.7). The Huskies are also tied for fifth in turnover margin (1.33).