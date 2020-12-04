Kyler Gordon has to find creative ways to make an impact.

Such is the struggle when your secondary also consists of Elijah Molden, Trent McDuffie, Keith Taylor, Asa Turner and more. UW currently ranks third nationally and first in the Pac-12 in passing defense, allowing an average of 162.7 passing yards per game.

And Gordon — a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt sophomore — is the secondary’s not-so-secret weapon, unleashing his elite athleticism in the Huskies’ sub-packages. He forced a critical third-quarter fumble in last weekend’s 24-21 win over Utah, putting his helmet on the football to strip Utes running back Ty Jordan.

“Basically I was just keeping outside contain, knowing I couldn’t let him get outside,” Gordon said Tuesday. “My head hit the ball and forced the fumble. Instead of letting him come to me, I came to him.”

Despite a rocky start to his redshirt freshman season, Gordon has kept coming. He started the first three games at cornerback in 2019, before being permanently replaced by an undeniably talented true freshman in McDuffie. Even so, the Mukilteo product finished with 32 tackles and four passes defended in 13 games, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention accolades in a UW reserve role.

He didn’t — and still doesn’t — view the competition as a detriment to his own development.

“The overall mood in our room is just to be the best,” Gordon said. “That’s one of the reasons why I came here, to be competitive and be in a competitive room that will push me to be my best self. So every week I just compete with myself and each other to be the best. The competitive nature in the room is what we’re all about.”

And, like we said, the Archbishop Murphy alum has found other ways to affect the game. He was voted the team’s most outstanding special teams player last season, and has continued to make his mark on coverage units this fall.

“He really embraced (special teams) last year,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake. “He was our special teams player of the year, voted on by the players. He shows up all over the field, whether he’s holding up guys on our return units or he’s covering on our cover units and making big-time plays — which you guys have already seen him do, especially two weeks ago against University of Arizona. He had some really big-time hits and tackles that really gave a huge energy boost to our team.

“You know, he’s just such a fantastic athlete. He’s fast. He can move side to side. He’s athletic. I’ve been quoted, I’ve said it: he’s one of the more athletic defensive backs that we’ve had around here. He’s just electrifying. We’re also going to find ways to get the ball in his hands so we can also make some plays in the return game. He can do a lot for this team. We’ve just got to make sure he’s always around the ball or with the ball in his hands so he can make a big impact.”

The Y2K comparison

For David Shaw, this feeling of déjà vu was a full two decades in the making.

Stanford arrived early in Seattle this week — after Santa Clara County issued a three-week ban on professional, college and high school sports to combat the continued spread of COVID-19. Shaw’s team touched down on Tuesday, stayed in a Seattle hotel and practiced at multiple local high schools throughout the week.

But it’s not the first time Shaw has been forced to prepare for a game from outside his own facilities.

“When we were going into 2000 and everybody was nervous about the clocks turning and nothing working, I was with the Oakland Raiders and we were scheduled to play on (Jan. 2),” said Shaw, who was a quality control coach with the Raiders at the time. “We went to Kansas City (early) and said, ‘Hey, let’s just go there.’ Because we didn’t know if the airports were going to work. We didn’t know if the air traffic controllers (could operate). We had no idea. It seems so silly now.

“But that was one of those things where it was kind of on short notice and it was, ‘Let’s just get to Kansas City so if something happens we’re already there and we can play the game.’ That was the wives trip. Every year we had a wives trip. So we ended up spending multiple days in Kansas City with our wives, which actually ended up being a great thing. Once again, credit to a lot of people, to make something like that happen — to move an organization.”

The Raiders, by the way, earned a 41-38 overtime road win over Kansas City.

Lake and Shaw’s similarities

Like Lake, Shaw was a Pac-12 coordinator before inheriting his first head coaching job.

And like Lake, he took over a team that was ready to win — finishing 11-2 after succeeding Jim Harbaugh in 2011.

So, how would Shaw evaluate the Huskies’ first-year head coach?

“I’ve known of Jimmy for a long time. We’ve never really known each other for a long time,” Shaw said. “I reached out to him when he got the job. I know coach (Chris) Petersen very well. Coach Petersen always talked very highly of him. I think coach Pete’s been a great mentor for him. We were in very similar situations. You don’t always get a great job your first time as a head coach, but also to take over a program that is not at its low point. So that’s great.

“Jimmy’s got a lot of energy, got a lot of passion and has done a really good job of making the program his own. There are always some things that you keep and some things that you change. Having gone through it myself, there’s all these things you think you would do as the head coach and then you’re put in the chair and you say, ‘I can’t do that.’ I told him, too, in the offseason if he ever has a question and wants to talk about something that would be great. This is not the week to do that. But I think he’s done a great job initially. He always knows I wish him the best pretty much every day of the year except one.”

The running back rotation

Through three games, two UW tailbacks — seniors Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew — have earned starts, and four runners have received at least 12 carries. Pleasant, McGrew, redshirt sophomore Richard Newton and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis have each made the most of their opportunities.

And, while he anticipated a crowded list of carries, McGrew admitted that “I definitely did not expect to have a new leading rusher each game.”

The Huskies’ strategy, it seems, is to continuously rotate their running backs and keep each one fresh.

But should McGrew — who leads the team with 162 rushing yards and six yards per carry — receive more of a starring role?

“People tag me on tweets and stuff and I see that stuff,” he said. “But at the end of the day it’s about the team. It’s never about me. Obviously I have my own goals and places I want to reach. But at the end of the day it’s team, unit, me. I come in here to work, do what I can and help the team win. Regardless of carries, I’m just going to be here trying to help the team win.”

