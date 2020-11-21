Redshirt junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland was named UW’s offensive lineman of the game following the Huskies’ season-opening 27-21 win over Oregon State.

And yet, one player — no matter how impressive — can’t singlehandedly account for the 267 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns and zero sacks allowed that UW’s pro-style offense posted a week ago.

Despite losing left tackle Trey Adams, center Nick Harris and right tackle Jared Hilbers this offseason, there’s reason for optimism on the offensive line.

“I’m excited about that group. I’ve said that over and over,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said Thursday, two days before his Huskies hosted Arizona. “I’ve heard, ‘Hey, we’re young and we’ve lost some guys.’ Which we did lose some guys, but I’ve just been watching these guys execute in practice and operate in the weight room and seeing all the weight they’re throwing around.

“Our two guards, (Henry) Bainivalu and (Ulumoo ‘M.J.’ Ale), those have got to be two of the most talented guards in the Pac-12. They’re young guys. They’re Earth movers. (Former right guard Luke) Wattenberg has played a lot of football for us and moved in at center, and it was seamless. He gets in there and he operates and gets us in and out of the huddle. And then big (Victor Curne) on the right side … Vic had a really good game as well (at right tackle).”

And, for first-year UW offensive coordinator John Donovan, five run-blocking offensive linemen wasn’t always enough. He also utilized 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior Corey Luciano on 13 offensive snaps as an extra offensive lineman in jumbo packages.

Which, according to Lake, is not the last you’ll see of Luciano.

“Corey Luciano, I’m telling you what: he had an excellent training camp, and I was glad he got a few snaps out there in some of our heavy packages,” Lake said. “I think you’ll see his role grow. I was extremely excited for him to have a healthy training camp and play a physical, nasty training camp, which I love.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, if the Huskies employed a similar strategy on Saturday against an Arizona defense that allowed 173 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns in last weekend’s 34-30 loss to USC.

It appears that UW has reloaded up front.

And, when you consider the program’s recruiting prowess in that department, it’s not by accident.

“(UW offensive line coach Scott Huff) has done an excellent job,” Lake said. “Where do I start with him? He’s brought in just some giant human beings that love to play physical and are extremely smart, and that’s what we want to be about around here. We want to be tough, we want to be physical and we want to be smart.

“He knows how to find ‘em. He knows how to recruit ‘em. Coach Huff has a big personality. He’s very charismatic. He has very good humor. He’s able to make our staff laugh all the time and also our players. But then when it’s business time and it’s go time, he gets his guys to go.”

Latu and Letuligasenoa out again

UW true sophomore outside linebacker Laiatu Latu and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa — the expected starting replacements for defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and outside linebacker Joe Tryon, who both declared for the NFL Draft — failed to dress for the second consecutive game with apparent injuries.

Lake told the media this week he will not address injury concerns unless a significant injury occurs during the course of a game.

Without Latu and Letuligasenoa, UW surrendered 167 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry in the win over Arizona State last weekend.

Odunze’s role grows?

Speaking of offensive snap counts, true freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze logged 26 snaps last weekend — tied with sophomore Puka Nacua for the third-most on the team, behind only Terrell Bynum (47) and Ty Jones (40). He finished with one catch for three yards on the night.

But Odunze was also utilized as the lone receiver in UW’s jumbo packages, which could speak to his ability and willingness as a blocker.

“Rome gives us a lot and he’s continuing to get better every single day,” Lake said. “He’s got a lot of speed. He enjoys blocking. He’s smart. So we can line him up in those packages, but he’s going to be lining up in a lot of other packages as well as the season progresses here and his knowledge grows.”

Preventing explosive plays

UW allowed just seven offensive plays of 40 or more yards last season, which ranked tied for eighth nationally. The Huskies only allowed one such play in 2018, three in 2017 and seven in 2016 as well. So Lake’s defense has a proven track record of smothering explosive plays.

Arizona, on the other hand, led the Pac-12 with 20 scrimmage plays of at least 40 yards last season — despite playing in fewer games than seven other programs.

In Husky Stadium on Saturday night, something had to give.

Extra points