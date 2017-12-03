Huskies expected to receive a bid to the Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Penn State.

The Washington Huskies are No. 11 in the season’s final College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday morning, signaling for the Huskies a berth to one of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

The official announcement of the bowl invitations will be announced at noon today. The Huskies (10-2) are likely headed to Dallas for the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl, where they are expected play No. 9 Penn State (10-2).

The Huskies, which earned its first CFP playoff berth a year ago, finished the regular season with a 10-2 this year. If they do indeed receive a bid to the Cotton Bowl, it will mark the first time that UW will play in a “major” bowl game in consecutive seasons since 1990-92 (when UW played in three consecutive Rose Bowls).

No. 8 USC, which defeated Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night, is the highest-ranked team in the final CFP rankings. USC is expected to play No. 5 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Earlier Sunday morning, the CFP committee released its top four playoff teams. No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and No. 2 Oklahoma will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Final CFP rankings:

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. Miami

11. Washington

12. Central Florida

13. Stanford

14. Notre Dame

15. TCU

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Washington State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Northwestern

22. Virginia Tech

23. Mississippi State

24. NC State

25. Boise State