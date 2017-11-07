Georgia remains at No. 1 and Washington State chimes in at No. 19 in CFP rankings.

In the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday afternoon, Washington improved three spots to No. 9.

At this rate, the Huskies will certainly land among the coveted Final Four when the final rankings and bowl pairings are announced Dec. 3. Of course, that’s assuming UW continues to win impressively and chaos befalls the other top-10 ranked teams.

Washington (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) sits behind four undefeated teams and four one-loss teams.

The top four teams in the CFP remained unchanged starting with No. 1 Georgia (9-0) followed by Alabama (9-0), Notre Dame (8-1) and Clemson (8-1).

The next four includes: No. 5 Oklahoma (8-1), No. 6 TCU (8-1), No. 7 Miami (8-0) and No. 8 Wisconsin (9-0).

Washington, which is ranked ninth in the Associated Press poll, finish the regular season at Stanford (6-3) on Friday before home games against Utah (5-4) and No. 19 Washington State (8-2).

The Huskies would likely continue to climb in the CFP rankings if they defeat Stanford (UW is a 5.5-point favorite) considering Notre Dame plays at Miami while TCU travels to Oklahoma this week.

Georgia has a tough game at No. 10 Auburn and Alabama visits No. 16 Mississippi State.

“There’s not a team in the Pac-12 that controls their own destiny,” said ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, the former Seahawks receiver. “They (the Huskies) need help.”