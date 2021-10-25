Washington lost more than a game against UCLA.

In a 24-17 homecoming defeat to the Bruins on Oct. 16, a pair of key contributors — inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (arm) and running back Richard Newton (torn knee ligament) — sustained season-ending injuries, Husky coach Jimmy Lake announced Monday.

Ulofoshio had surgery last week, and Newton’s surgery was scheduled for Monday.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore, Ulofoshio ranks second on the team with 51 tackles and has added 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. The former walk-on and 2020 second-team All-Pac-12 performer was voted a preseason first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus. Despite the injury, he turned in a team-high 10 tackles against UCLA, a week after recording 16 tackles in a 27-24 road loss at Oregon State.

Newton — a 6-0, 215-pound sophomore — started the first three games this season and rushed for 128 yards with 3.5 yards per carry and a touchdown before sitting out the Cal and Oregon State games because of an undisclosed injury. He returned and caught one pass for nine yards against UCLA, but tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in a knee on the play. Newton has totaled 758 rushing yards with 4.2 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns in 17 career games at UW.

As UW prepares to meet 3-4 Stanford in Palo Alto, California, on Saturday night, Ulofoshio’s absence will challenge an inconsistent unit that already ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (195.14 yards per game) and opponent yards per carry (4.88).

In the Huskies’ 21-16 road win over Arizona last weekend, redshirt freshman Daniel Heimuli made his second career start in Ulofoshio’s stead, contributing a career-high eight tackles. Second-year freshman Carson Bruener added seven tackles as well.

Advertising

“Eddy is one of our leaders and one of our best players,” Lake said Monday. “So you just mentioned a bunch of young guys (Heimuli and Bruener) there, and there were some ups and downs in the (Arizona) game. There were some really good run fits, some really good pass fits. And there were also some ones where we didn’t fit it very well, and then all of a sudden there’s a big run play here or there. That’s just going to be part of the growth that we’re going to have to deal with, with some young players now being thrust into starting roles.”

Speaking of young players, expect Alphonzo Tuputala — who returned from a torn Achilles tendon to make one tackle against Arizona — and M.J. Tafisi to compete for reps alongside starting inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon as well.

Not that Ulofoshio is exactly easy to replace.

“He was here yesterday at practice, right in front of every single drill,” Lake said. “He’s front and center in the team meeting. He’s one of our leaders. All those young guys look up to him, especially in that linebacker room. He’ll be there as coach (Bob) Gregory is coaching them. He’s going to be sitting there and saying it from a player’s perspective and giving them some good insight on how to play the position.

“He’ll be around us the rest of the year, and I’m sure Eddy will still be one of the first guys in the building and one of the last guys to leave. That’s just who Eddy is.”

As for Newton, Lake said, “It’s always hard for those guys, right from the beginning when they hear the news (about the injury). But Rich is a tough young man, and he’s been through injuries a lot here throughout his career. He’s handled it with positivity. But today we’re going to have to regroup with him. Today he’s in surgery — maybe right as we speak, right now. So we’re going to have to love him up, surround him with our brotherhood, and let him know that we have his back and we’ll get him back soon.”

In Newton’s absence, UW will continue to rotate sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis at running back.

Advertising

Four other injured Huskies who sat out against Arizona — left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, defensive tackle Sam “Taki” Taimani, safety Cameron Williams and tight end Quentin Moore — have been classified as week to week.

Alex Cook update

UW junior safety Alex Cook — who was carted off the field against Arizona and transported to a hospital, where he was released and flew home with the team Friday — is in concussion protocol and is listed as week to week, Lake announced.

“So all the major (injury) things that we all thought could have happened to him are all negative, so (that’s) extremely great news,” Lake said.

In fact, it’s possible Cook could play Saturday against Stanford — in a game roughly 120 miles south of the Stanford native’s hometown.

Which, considering the scene at Arizona Stadium on Friday night, is an incredibly encouraging turnaround.

“It was quite the ordeal,” Lake said. “You saw our whole team out there. It’s a tight brotherhood that we have here, really uncommon unity that we have on our team. You could hear guys choking up, sending well wishes. It’s very emotional. I think, after they rolled him out of there, each position coach kind of talked to their units and said, ‘All right, we’ve got to get refocused here. Let’s make sure we take care of business here, because we know Alex would want us to go out here and finish and fight, try to get this victory.’

Advertising

“So there’s no question we know this is a very brutal, violent game. But we don’t want that to happen to anyone, on our team or our opponent’s team. That’s a scary moment.”

Shuffling the line

UW is understandably experimenting on the offensive line — where redshirt freshman Troy Fautanu made his first career start at left tackle in place of Kirkland, Ulumoo “M.J.” Ale made a second consecutive start after taking the starting left guard spot back from Julius Buelow, and Matteo Mele continued to rotate in with starter Victor Curne at right tackle.

“Troy (Fautanu) played an extremely solid game,” Lake said. “He was really, really physical, finished off some really good blocks. He pass protected really well. And those are big shoes to fill with Jaxson Kirkland right there, so for him to be able to go out there and seize his opportunity was a good sight to see. And then M.J., he had been playing the last week; he was getting more reps there than Julius (Buelow). M.J. played solid. And then I was really excited with how Matteo played. Vic’s (Victor Curne) playing well. Matteo has showed up in practice playing well. We want to get him out there and get him some reps — just like I had mentioned across other positions, offense and defense. But I thought Matteo played a really solid game. And it was pretty cool for him to go down there and play a lot of reps in his hometown in Tucson.”