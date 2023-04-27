Colorado has had 28 players — and counting — enter the transfer portal this week.

Washington has had one.

UW junior linebacker Demario King tweeted late Wednesday that he’s “officially in the transfer portal.” The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder transferred to UW from Cerritos College last winter but missed the entire 2022 season with an injury.

King — a Los Alamitos, Calif. product — was effectively buried on UW’s depth chart, practicing primarily with the third team this spring. A veteran linebacker quartet of Edefuan Ulofoshio, Alphonzo Tuputala, Ralen Goforth and Carson Bruener are expected to earn the majority of UW’s game reps this fall.

Prior to arriving at Washington, King played at Cerritos College from 2019 to 2021 (though the 2020 season was canceled). He led the team with seven pass breakups and added 57 tackles in 11 games in 2021, earning Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division Central League all-conference second team.

In all, 11 scholarship Huskies have entered the transfer portal this offseason: King, safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State), tight end Caden Jumper (Murray State), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Arizona), offensive lineman Victor Curne (Ole Miss), running back Jay’veon Sunday (Abilene Christian), quarterback Sam Huard (Cal Poly) and edge Sav’ell Smalls (undecided). None were expected to start in 2023.

Likewise, Washington has added seven transfers in the past five months: running backs Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State) and Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State), tight end Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly), linebacker Ralen Goforth (USC), edge Zach Durfee (Cal Poly), wide receiver Germie Bernard (Michigan State) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State).

The NCAA instituted two windows this offseason when players can enter the transfer portal without sacrificing a season of eligibility: Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 and April 15-30. UW is currently at its 85-man scholarship limit, which means the Huskies would have to lose more players this week to pursue anyone else in the portal.