Michael Penix Jr. has his left tackle back.

Troy Fautanu — a second-team All-Pac-12 selection this fall — will return for a fifth season in 2023, he announced Monday night.

“Dear Husky Nation, the past four years of my life at the University of Washington has been such a blessing,” Fautanu tweeted. “I can’t thank the city of Seattle enough for everything it has given me. I am presented with an opportunity I will not take for granted.

“I can’t thank [offensive line coach Scott] Huff, [offensive coordinator Ryan] Grubb, and coach [Kalen] DeBoer enough for putting their trust in me. I have so much love and confidence for this entire program and I know we will only elevate in the upcoming year. We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of. I’m all in.”

Glory to God. Go Dawgs💜 pic.twitter.com/d83aujdwmO — Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) December 20, 2022

Fautanu — a fourth-year sophomore — started all 12 games this fall, 11 of them at left tackle. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week following UW’s 39-28 win over Michigan State on Sept. 17. A Henderson, Nevada, native and former Liberty High School standout, Fautanu has appeared in 25 games — starting 15 — across four seasons in Seattle. He was recently ranked as the No. 5 guard prospect in the 2023 NFL draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

But Fautanu has opted not to explore that path. Instead, he’s following Penix and edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui in returning to UW in 2023.

First, No. 12 Washington (10-2) will meet No. 20 Texas (8-4) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. It will be the final collegiate game for left guard Jaxson Kirkland, center Corey Luciano and right guard Henry Bainivalu — each has expiring eligibility.

Fautanu and redshirt freshman right tackle Roger Rosengarten will be back to anchor the Husky offensive line next season.

Like Fautanu said, he’s all in.