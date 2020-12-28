Washington will return its entire starting offensive line in 2021.

That fact was solidified on Monday, when Jaxson Kirkland — the Huskies’ first-team All-Pac-12 left tackle — announced on social media that he will return to UW for a fifth season next fall.

“Got some unfinished business with my brothers,” Kirkland tweeted. “Looking forward to getting back to work with my Dawgs. I’m coming back for another year Husky Nation!! #GoDawgs”

The same can be said of UW’s starting center, Luke Wattenberg, who also announced this month that he’ll be back on Montlake for a sixth season in 2021. Kirkland and Wattenberg will be joined by redshirt sophomore left guard Ulumoo “M.J.” Ale, redshirt junior right guard Henry Bainivalu and redshirt sophomore right tackle Victor Curne as well. Wattenberg, Bainivalu and Curne all earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention accolades this month.

But Kirkland — a 6-foot-7, 295-pound redshirt junior — might be the most important piece of that puzzle. He has started 29 career games across three seasons at UW, solidifying himself at right guard before successfully shifting to left tackle in 2020. On the edge, he led a Husky attack that allowed just one total sack this season and 0.25 sacks per game — ranking second nationally. And he did it after shedding an impressive 28 pounds this offseason.

“I often said to him (during quarantine), ‘You played like Tarzan. You’ve always played real nasty and tough. Now you look like Tarzan, too,’ ” said Jaxson’s father, Dean Kirkland, a three-year UW starter at guard from 1988 to 1990. “To move outside, he wanted to have the edge — physically and mentally. He wanted to show up and make sure the team and the coaches knew that he was ready to lead.”

Last season, Jaxson Kirkland led — and he’s not done leading.

Besides, the notion of unfinished business is nothing new.

“I think he feels like he hasn’t gotten the recognition that he should have nationally yet,” Dean Kirkland said last offseason. “It’s possessed in him. He has goals. But I told him, ‘Look, all these kids are leaving (across the country). You’ve got unfinished business as a Husky. Let them leave. You’ll end up on the top of the pile before it’s over.’”

For Kirkland, as well as his fellow UW offensive linemen, it ain’t over quite yet.