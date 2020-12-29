Prior to Washington’s Senior Day game against Stanford on Dec. 5, Sean McGrew wasn’t sure if it would be his final one.

“It’s definitely something I thought about before the season and something I’m thinking about right now,” McGrew said. “I still have no comment on that, because I don’t know what I’m about to do yet.”

He knows now.

Late on Monday night — the same day teammates Jaxson Kirkland, Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Cade Otton all announced they’ll return to Washington in 2021 — the Huskies’ leading rusher did the same.

“Season didn’t end the way we wanted to, but me and my Dawgs got some unfinished business to handle,” McGrew wrote in an Instagram post. “Coming back for one more season!!!! #6thyear”

Because NCAA eligibility was essentially paused in 2020, McGrew — a fifth-year senior from Torrance, Calif. — is allowed to return for a sixth season next fall. And his presence could propel a Husky offense that unabashedly relies on its running backs.

Advertising

In just four games last season, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound bowling ball of a running back led the Huskies in rushing yards (227), yards per carry (5.3) and rushing touchdowns (4). The former St. John Bosco standout has compiled 854 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and eight touchdowns (so far) in his UW career.

Which isn’t all to say McGrew is guaranteed anything. After all, the Huskies should have five other scholarship running backs next season: redshirt sophomore Richard Newton, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, true freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday and Sam Adams II, and incoming freshman Caleb Berry. A sixth, fifth-year senior Kamari Pleasant, has yet to announce whether he’ll be back in 2021.

But, in the last 24 hours, UW head coach Jimmy Lake learned that his leading rusher (McGrew), leading receiver (Otton), leading pass-rusher (Tupuola-Fetui) and top offensive lineman (Kirkland) will all be back in Seattle next season.

All things considered, it was a fruitful Monday on Montlake.