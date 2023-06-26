Washington lost its 2024 quarterback commit on June 12, when three-star Garfield High School passer EJ Caminong opened up his recruitment.

Two weeks later, the Huskies are back in business.

Better yet: business is booming.

Dermaricus Davis — a 6-foot-4, 190-pound passer from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. — became the latest official visitor to announce a UW commitment on Monday evening.

He’s the eighth prospect to announce a pledge in the last three days — joining wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams, tight end Decker DeGraaf, defensive linemen Omar Khan and Ratumana Bulabalavu, linebacker Khmori House and edge Noah Carter. Four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau visited last weekend after committing in May as well.

Davis ended his recruitment after completing official visits to Pac-12 peers Arizona (June 9), Oregon State (June 16) and Washington (June 23) in consecutive weekends. He earned offers from BYU, Minnesota, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State as well.

An Etiwanda High School standout, Davis is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 45 quarterback in the nation and the No. 59 player in California by 247Sports. He completed 62% of his passes and threw for 3,390 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.

“He’s had a pretty good spring, in terms of throwing for coaches. He had a pretty solid Elite 11 down in Los Angeles. So he’s had a nice little rise,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times this month. “He just needed a chance to really throw. He didn’t play as much early in his career. So he’s kind of been more of a late developer.

“He has a lot of athleticism. Still needs to work on his accuracy, in terms of not throwing as many interceptions, cutting down on that. But he’s a guy that continues to get better. He’s still got some developing to do.”

Davis should be able to develop at UW, where Michael Penix Jr. set the school record for passing yards (4,641) and led the nation in passing yards per game (357) in 2022. After Penix departs next offseason, junior Dylan Morris and freshman Austin Mack are projected to remain on the roster.