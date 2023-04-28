On Oct. 12, 2022, Taj Davis helped create one of the most iconic moments in Husky history — hauling in an improbable pass from Michael Penix Jr., before sprinting untouched down the left sideline inside Autzen Stadium for a game-tying 62-yard touchdown in an eventual 37-34 win over rival Oregon.

That’s not a bad legacy to leave.

Davis — a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior wide receiver from Upland, Calif. — will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

“After heavy thought and prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” Davis wrote. “I am nothing but thankful for my time here at UW. Blood, sweat and tears have been given to this university. I want to thank my brothers for making being a part of this program an amazing experience.

“I am grateful for the opportunities, the memories and many relationships I was able to build … they will last with me forever! To Husky Nation, thank you for making this place special. Thank you for respecting my decision. As always, go Dawgs”.

In three seasons and 24 career games, Davis — who opted out of the 2020 campaign — produced 47 catches, 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That included 21 catches, 277 yards and three scores as a reliable reserve last fall.

Still, Davis’ opportunities at UW were unavoidably limited — with standouts Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk locking down starting spots, senior Giles Jackson returning and sophomore Michigan State transfer Gemie Bernard and redshirt freshman Denzel Boston both emerging this spring. Freshmen Rashid Williams, Taeshaun Lyons and Keith Reynolds will also join the wide receiver room this summer.

“I keep telling them, ‘The cost of admittance has gone up,’” UW associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard said this spring, when asked about his abundance of talented wide receivers. “So as prices rise, guess what? You’ve got to find a way to ante up, pony up, find whatever it takes to be able to get to the cost of admission. Moving from Indiana [as co-offensive coordinator at Purdue] out here to Seattle, guess what? The prices went up. It costs a little bit more to live out here.

“What these guys have to understand is it’s going to cost you more to get in this game, so you have to do more. You have to study the film more. You have to, more than anything else, execute when you get out there. So hopefully we keep making that price go up. Because to me, that’s when we’re getting to the point where we’re going to be the best receiving corps in the country.”

Davis is the 12th Husky to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State), tight end Caden Jumper (Murray State), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Arizona), offensive lineman Victor Curne (Ole Miss), running back Jay’veon Sunday (Abilene Christian), quarterback Sam Huard (Cal Poly), edge Sav’ell Smalls (undecided) and linebacker Demario King (undecided). None were expected to start in 2023.

Meanwhile, Washington has added seven transfers as well: running backs Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State) and Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State), tight end Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly), linebacker Ralen Goforth (USC), edge Zach Durfee (Cal Poly), wide receiver Germie Bernard (Michigan State) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State).

The NCAA instituted two windows this offseason when players can enter the transfer portal without sacrificing a season of eligibility: Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 and April 15-30. Davis’ departure leaves UW one shy of the 85-man scholarship limit, providing the staff an opportunity to potentially add from the portal this summer.

Still, any prospective additions will have a hard time topping the moment Davis delivered last fall.