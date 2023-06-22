It’s time to get going.

Or be left behind.

Entering perhaps its most important week of the current recruiting cycle, UW does so with a single verbal commit — four-star Hesperia, Calif., offensive lineman Paki Finau. The Huskies’ class (if you can call it that) ranks 95th in the nation and last in the Pac-12 by 247Sports. They have the fewest commits of any Power Five program.

Help better be on the way.

The good news? UW hosted four four-star official visitors (linebackers Kamar Mothudi and Dylan Williams, wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer and defensive lineman Dominic Kirks) last weekend and are slated to have 19 more visitors on campus this week. A similar stretch produced 15 commits between June 20 and July 27 last year, the heart of an eventual top-25 class.

The bad news? Four others who were scheduled to see Washington this week have instead canceled their visits and committed elsewhere: four-star safety Kingston Lopa (Oregon), four-star wide receiver Emmett Mosley (Stanford), four-star cornerback Santana Wilson (Texas) and three-star edge Keona Wilhite (Arizona). Two more prospects, three-star Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong and three-star wide receiver Landon Bell (who has since pledged to Arizona), de-committed from UW last week and thus scrapped official visits as well.

It’s possible, with the recruiting timeline creeping ever earlier, that Washington waited too long to get its premier prospects on campus for official visits.

So how dire is this for UW?

“Everybody’s a little bit different. Some teams have made their runs, and some teams have not,” said Cooper Petagna, a 247Sports national recruiting analyst and former recruiting staffer at Washington, Oregon and Michigan. “That being said, you have to be able to execute. The later it gets in the timeline, the thinner the margin of error gets. There’s not going to be a lot of places to pivot. This is the time when you want to be creating momentum — whether it’s a trickle from spring to summer, whether it all comes at once during one of those periods. The last thing you want is to go into the fall, and now all of a sudden you have the responsibility of coaching and developing week in and week out, and there’s this created urgency — necessary or not — that exists within your building on the recruiting trail.

“If you’re Washington, you don’t want to panic. But if you’re a fan, it’s certainly notable. I think it would probably be notable to the personnel inside the building as well. I think if you were to ask them if they thought they’d be further along in the process than one commitment, they would say, ‘Absolutely.’ The next week or two is going to be imperative for them and something they have to approach with a lot of urgency.”

Advertising

Of course, the next week or two could pay dividends, as it did a year ago. But have the Huskies already lost too much ground to accomplish their goals?

And, on an annual basis, what should Washington’s recruiting bar be?

“Last year I was asked this same question and I said top 25. I think they’re capable of more than that,” said Petagna, UW’s director of player personnel under Chris Petersen in 2018 and 2019. “I really think they should be pushing for the top 20. Stanford right now is in the top 10. Who knows if that will stick, but you see the vision over there right now. The University of Washington and the city of Seattle is a really unique place. There’s a lot to offer, and there’s no reason for them not to be in the mix.

“In year one, when everybody’s looking at you and you’re coming from a Group of Five program, people expect you to recruit with your hair on fire. They expect a lot of urgency. After you’ve won 11 games, you might think it kind of recruits itself a little bit. That’s not the case. A lot of teams are getting better. Arizona’s getting better. Arizona State’s got a new head coach. Oregon continues to recruit hard in the west coast footprint. USC is USC. They can’t get complacent, at all.

“That would be my message to Washington: ‘Pedal to the metal. We know who we are. We’ve got a lot to sell. We’ve got the wind at our back. We won 11 games. Nobody thought we could do that. Now we’ve got to take advantage of it. We’ve got to take the success that we’ve had on the field, and we’ve got to recruit with the same aggressiveness that we coached with and game planned with. We’ve got to bring that to the recruiting trail.’”

And, should the summer prove unsatisfying, they have to be ready to embrace Plan B.

“There’s going to get to a point in the cycle for UW where they may have to say, ‘Alright, we’re going to have to pivot. We’re going to have to start getting these Plan B, Plan C guys in our class if we’re missing our on our priority targets,’” Petagna said. “You have to know that. Because if you don’t make them a priority, somebody else will.”

This week’s UW official visitors

DL Jericho Johnson | 6-4, 300 | Fairfield, Calif. | Four stars

OL Paki Finau | 6-4, 265 | Hesperia, Calif. | Four stars (UW commit)

DB Peyton Waters | 6-2, 170 | Van Nuys, Calif. | Four stars

WR Jason Robinson | 5-11, 160 | Long Beach, Calif. | Four stars

QB Dermaricus Davis | 6-4, 190 | Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. | Three stars

S Joshua Lair | 6-1, 185 | Missouri City, Texas | Three stars

LB Khmori House | 6-1, 205 | Bellflower, Calif. | Three stars

TE Decker DeGraaf | 6-4, 230 | Glendora, Calif. | Three stars

LB Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes | 6-4, 215 | Bellflower, Calif. | Three stars

OT Ikinasio Tupou | 6-6, 287 | Palo Alto, Calif. | Three stars

DL Omar Khan | 6-3, 270 | Cypress, Texas | Three stars

WR Justice Williams | 6-4, 195 | Westlake Village, Calif. | Three stars

DL Ratumana Bulabalavu | 6-4, 260 | Carlsbad, Calif. | Three stars

Edge Noah Carter | 6-3, 225 | Peoria, Ariz. | Three stars

Edge Kash Dillon | 6-5, 220 | Draper, Utah | Three stars

CB Elias Johnson | 6-3, 175 | Portland, Ore. | Three stars

S Dontae Carter | 6-1, 175 | Cibolo, Texas | Three stars

Edge Deshawn Warner | 6-4, 225 | Goodyear, Ariz. | Three stars

LS Cannon Skidmore | 6-2, 205 | Mesa, Ariz. | Not ranked