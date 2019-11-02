The Washington Huskies dropped the ball in Saturday’s 33-28 loss to Utah.

Literally.

On fourth-and-1 from the Utah 45-yard line with 1:09 left in the first half, UW coach Chris Petersen decided to take a chance. Against the best statistical run defense in college football, quarterback Jacob Eason faked a hand off, scanned the field and floated the football behind the defense to wide-open redshirt freshman tight end Devin Culp.

Culp simply dropped it.

“I think we wanted to be aggressive with that call,” Hamdan said. “We felt good about it. Man coverage. Bad eyes (for the UW defense). I think that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Instead of getting what it wanted, Washington turned the ball over on downs, and Utah responded with an eight-play, 41-yard drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal. It was the Huskies’ only misfire in five fourth-down attempts on the day.

Jones dresses, then sits

Ty Jones dressed for the first time this season Saturday.

Washington’s junior wide receiver — who has sat out every game this season with a dislocated lunate bone and torn ligaments in his right wrist — was the first Husky on the field before the game, catching passes in the end zone. It appeared he was ready to make an overdue debut.

Then the game came and went, and Jones didn’t play.

“Ty’s ready to go,” Petersen confirmed after the game. “We’ve got to get him going. There’s no question about it. It’s kind of the next man up. We’ve got to get him going.”

It would certainly help if they did. In 14 games last season, the 6-foot-4, 213-pound junior led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns and added 31 catches for 491 yards. Jones can play in the next four games, assuming UW qualifies for a bowl game, and still maintain his redshirt and preserve an extra season of eligibility.

