For perhaps the last time as Pac-12 foes, No. 7-ranked Washington and No. 8 Oregon will square off at 12:30 p.m. in front of nationally televised ABC audience Oct. 14 at Husky Stadium.

It’s a throwback time slot and premier broadcast stage in college football for the longtime Northwest rivals, who are bolting to the Big Ten next year.

“It’s great to be across the country for everyone to seem,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Our guys, I think play well, we’ve shown we can play well both afternoon and night. I know our guys will be ready.”

Both teams have a bye week and will enter the game with identical 5-0 overall and 2-0 Pac-12 records.

DeBoer is 1-0 vs. Oregon and second-year coach Dan Lanning following UW’s 37-34 upset win last year at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

“It’s fun, and it’s special,” DeBoer said when asked about the Dawgs-Ducks rivalry. “It was big going on the road at that time. Getting a win there. … You get so caught up just preparing, and you live in your own little world just as far as what the game plan is going to be.

“You learn a lot just so far as the excitement and the passion because you’re not out there until maybe the season is over. Your alumni and your fan base show their love and appreciation for you getting that ‘W.’ It’s going to be a fun game. Obviously, 7 and 8 in the country. So, a lot of great football is going to be played on that day for sure.”

This story will be updated.



