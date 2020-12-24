On Christmas Eve, Washington’s quarterback exodus continued.

After redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon transferred to Central Michigan and graduate student Kevin Thomson announced he’ll pursue a professional future, true freshman Ethan Garbers officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller confirmed that news to The Times but declined to comment further.

Without Sirmon, Garbers and Thomson, the Huskies have just two scholarship quarterbacks — redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Sam Huard — on their current roster. And, if Huard plays his senior season at Kennedy Catholic High School, Morris will be UW’s only scholarship signal caller participating in practices this spring.

Garbers — a Newport Beach, Calif. native — did not play in Washington’s four games this fall after signing with the Huskies in Dec. 2019. He was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and the No. 152 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

And in his senior season, the Corona Del Mar High School quarterback certainly earned that ranking. He successfully led the Sea Kings — and a future UW teammate in tight end Mark Redman — to a 16-0 record and a Division 1A CIF State title, while throwing for 5,034 yards with 71 touchdowns (the third-most in state history) and five interceptions. The younger brother of Cal starting quarterback Chase Garbers rushed for 12 scores as well.

