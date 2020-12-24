On Christmas Eve, Washington’s quarterback exodus continued.

After redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon transferred to Central Michigan and graduate student Kevin Thomson announced he’ll pursue a professional future this month, true freshman Ethan Garbers officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller confirmed that news to The Times but declined to comment further.

Without Sirmon, Garbers and Thomson, the Huskies have just two scholarship quarterbacks — redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Sam Huard — on their current roster. And, if Huard plays his senior season at Kennedy Catholic High School, Morris will be UW’s only scholarship signal caller participating in practices this spring.

Garbers — a Newport Beach, Calif. native — did not play in Washington’s four games this fall after signing with the Huskies in Dec. 2019. He was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and the No. 152 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

And in his senior season, the Corona Del Mar High School quarterback certainly earned that ranking. He successfully led the Sea Kings — and a future UW teammate in tight end Mark Redman — to a 16-0 record and a Division 1A CIF State title, while throwing for 5,034 yards with 71 touchdowns (the third-most in state history) and five interceptions. The younger brother of Cal starting quarterback Chase Garbers rushed for 12 scores as well.

He initially committed in March 2019 to a different head coach (Chris Petersen) and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (Bush Hamdan) for the Huskies. Garbers stuck with his commitment after UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was elevated to head coach last December, and Lake hired John Donovan to be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the following month.

Together, Lake and Donovan unveiled a more traditional and run-based pro-style scheme this fall.

Huard — a five-star standout and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports — was already committed when Garbers made his UW pledge as well. And, at the time, the extra quarterback company didn’t appear to concern the Corona Del Mar quarterback.

“Anywhere you go there’s going to be competition,” Garbers told The Times after committing. “I was never brought up to run away from competition. You’ve got to embrace it. It brings out the best in you. I feel like I thrive in competitive situations, and I’m just ready to compete.”

Of course, Garbers did compete — immediately entering a four-pronged quarterback competition this fall. But Morris ultimately won the starting job and threw for 897 yards with six total touchdowns and three interceptions in four games — helping the Huskies to a 3-1 record.

Garbers, meanwhile, didn’t play a single snap.

And on Christmas Eve, he continued a troubling trend for Husky football fans.

Now, he’ll be looking for another football family.

“It’s a family up there,” Garbers said when he committed to Washington less than two years ago. “I truly believe that, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”