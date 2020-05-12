Washington’s football program just won a national championship.

Of sorts.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the Huskies recorded an Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 999 out of 1,000 — the top mark of all Division I FBS football programs. They also topped the Pac-12 Conference for the third consecutive year.

The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

In the 2018-19 academic year, four UW athletics programs received public recognition awards: football, men’s basketball, women’s sand volleyball and women’s tennis.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19.