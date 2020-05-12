Washington’s football program just won a national championship.

Of sorts.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the Huskies recorded an Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 999 out of 1,000 — the top mark of all Division I FBS football programs. For that matter, it’s also the highest four-year score ever by an FBS football program.

Washington’s score was one point higher than Wisconsin, which posted a 998 in 2013-14.

The Huskies also topped the Pac-12 Conference for the third consecutive year.

“I could not be more proud of our football program for today’s NCAA Academic Progress Report release,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement . “To post the highest-ever recorded four-year mark among FBS programs speaks volumes about our students, football coaches and staff’s commitment to continued excellence in the classroom at the University of Washington. I’d especially like to acknowledge Kim Durand [senior associate athletic director for student development] and her team for their tireless work to support our students’ academic endeavors.”

The APR — which was created in 2004 — measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

In the 2018-19 academic year, four UW athletics programs received public recognition awards: football, men’s basketball, women’s sand volleyball and women’s tennis.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19.