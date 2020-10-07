If Jimmy Lake and Co. are searching for motivation, look no further.

The Pac-12 Conference released its preseason media poll on Thursday — one day prior to the beginning of padded practices — and Lake’s Washington Huskies received 161 total points, ranking third in the Pac-12 North and sixth in the conference.

Oregon (222 points) and California (176 points) edged UW in the North, while USC (220 points) was the overwhelming favorite in the South. A total of five teams received first-place votes — Oregon (35), USC (32), Utah (4), Cal (3) and Arizona State (2).

Oregon (21 votes) was also unsurprisingly picked to win the Pac-12 championship game, topping USC (15), ASU (1) and Utah (1).

Under first-year head coach Nick Rolovich, Washington State garnered just 58 votes — ranking last in the Pac-12 North and 11th in the conference (one vote better than Arizona).

In Chris Petersen’s sixth and final season as UW’s head coach, the Huskies finished 8-5 overall but just 4-5 in the Pac-12 — ranking second in the North and tied for fourth in the conference. UW will open an abbreviated seven-game 2020 season against Cal on Nov. 7, with a new head coach (Lake), a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and a new starting quarterback.

The media has correctly predicted the Pac-12 conference champion in 31 of 59 previous polls. The Huskies are certainly hoping that trend won’t continue in 2020.

Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll

Pac-12 North

Team (first-place votes) | Total points

1. Oregon (35) | 222

2. California (3) | 176

3. Washington | 161

4. Stanford | 105

5. Oregon State | 76

6. Washington State | 58

Pac-12 South

Team (first-place votes) | Total points

1. USC (32) | 220

2. Arizona State (2) | 181

3. Utah (4) | 168

4. UCLA | 109

5. Colorado | 63

6. Arizona | 57