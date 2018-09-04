Auburn rises to No. 7 this week.

Following their loss to Auburn in a top-10 showdown Saturday in Atlanta, the Washington Huskies dropped three spots to No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday morning.

Auburn rose two spots to No. 7 in the poll.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the AP poll this week, followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame, UW and Stanford in the top 10.

The other Pac-12 teams ranked this week: USC (17) and Oregon (23).

The Huskies are ranked No. 11 in the coaches poll this week.

The Huskies play their home opener Saturday against North Dakota, an FCS program. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.