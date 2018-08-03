With 97 combined starts returning, the Huskies have the most experienced offensive line in the Pac-12.

The Washington Huskies, entering a season in which they are the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 championship, open fall camp this afternoon as they begin in earnest preparations for their much-anticipated season opener against Auburn. Today, we wrap up our fall-camp position preview series with a look at the offensive line.

Note: The Huskies are practicing in the afternoon during fall camp, with most practices ending around 5:30 p.m. We’ll have the usual stories and notes posted here each evening after practice. Eleven of the first 12 practices are open to the media. A reminder that the lone opportunity for the general public to watch practice is before Picture Day on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 2:50 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

WHO’S BACK

Left tackle

Trey Adams, sr., 6-8, 316

Henry Roberts, jr., 6-6, 303

Jared Hilbers, jr., 6-7, 313

Left guard

Luke Wattenberg, so., 6-5, 307

Devin Burleson, jr., 6-8, 333

Center

Nick Harris, jr., 6-1, 300

Jesse Sosebee, sr., 6-5, 306

Cole Norgaard, rs-fr., 6-4, 300

Right guard

Matt James, sr., 6-5, 300

Jaxson Kirkland, rs-fr., 6-7, 315

A.J. Kneip, so., 6-2, 295*

Chase Skuza, rs-fr., 6-6, 306*

Right tackle

Kaleb McGary, sr., 6-8, 324

Henry Bainivalu, rs-fr., 6-5, 321

Summer arrivals

M.J. Ale, fr., 6-5, 362

Matteo Mele, fr., 6-5, 286

Victor Curne, 6-3, 319

Will Pliska, fr., 6-4, 288*

Noah Hellyer, fr., Vancouver, Wash.*^

Gage Harty, fr., Spokane

*walk-on

*^ no measurements listed

OUTLOOK: The Huskies’ offensive line is the most experienced in the Pac-12 and one of the biggest reasons UW is a heavy favorite in the conference. Senior left tackle Trey Adams, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2016, returns from a torn ACL last October, and his availability for the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn is one of the top storylines for UW this month. “Trey is doing well,” Chris Petersen said Thursday. “He’s making progress and he’s another one of those guys, obviously, we know we’ll be smart with and figure out how to build him back into this.”

STAR WATCH: NFL scouts will flock to UW this fall to see Adams, but there is just as much interest in Kaleb McGary, who has been as dependable and durable as the Huskies could have hoped for as the starting right tackle the past two and a half seasons. It’s not out of the question that both tackles could wind up as high NFL draft picks next spring.

KEY STAT: 97

The Huskies have a combined 97 career starts returning on the offensive line: McGary (33), Adams (30), Harris (17), Sosebee (10), Wattenberg (5) and James (2).

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES: Junior Nick Harris shifted over from guard to center in the spring, playing alongside close friend and former high school teammate Luke Wattenberg. After Adams’ injury last season, Wattenberg started the final five games of 2017 at left tackle and held his own. He’ll play left guard this fall, with a likely move back to left tackle to succeed Adams in 2019. The competition at right guard will be one of the few true position battles on the entire roster in camp; senior Matt James exited spring as the No. 1 right guard, and he’ll continued to be pushed by some of the young linemen. Redshirt freshman Henry Bainivalu, injured in the spring, is an intriguing talent as a backup tackle or perhaps as an option at right guard.