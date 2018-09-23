Four Pac-12 teams are ranked this week.

It will be a top-20 showdown Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

Despite a 27-20 victory over Arizona State, the Huskies dropped one spot Sunday to No. 11 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling out of a tie for the 10th spot with Penn State.

BYU, meanwhile, rose five spots to No. 20 in the AP poll.

The Huskies (3-1) and Cougars (3-1) will meet for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Seattle on Saturday. The game will air on Fox.

The AP top 10 this week:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

Four Pac-12 teams are ranked this week: Stanford (7), Washington (11), Oregon (19) and Cal (24), which enters the ranking at 3-0 (including a win over BYU).

Here’s a breakdown of AP voters’ ballots, including my ballot here.