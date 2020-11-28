The first half was ugly. The second was spectacular.

And, somehow, the Washington Huskies did enough to win.

In a 24-21 victory over Utah on Saturday, UW was outscored 21-0 in the first 30 minutes, before shutting out the Utes 24-0 the rest of the way. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris capped a 12-play, 88-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown strike to junior tight end Cade Otton for the go-ahead score with 36 seconds left. With seven seconds left, sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie nabbed an interception to seal the win.

And, like the game, Morris’ performance was uneven. The redshirt freshman from Puyallup completed 23 of 38 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

And in the first half, those same Huskies were overmatched and overwhelmed. Without senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman — who missed the game for unspecified reasons — they surrendered 134 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. They were repeatedly, and emphatically, blown off the ball. They tackled like a team with contagious arthritis.

A week after limiting the Arizona Wildcats to 72 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry, the same UW defense didn’t have an answer. The Utes ran for 215 yards, 5.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns on Saturday.

And, on the other side, first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan’s unit was equally ineffective early on. Morris — who has received repeated praise for his ability to avoid mistakes — threw the first two interceptions of his UW career in the first half, and narrowly avoided a pick-six. The Washington offense, which converted 52% of third-down attempts in its first two games, went 0-6 in that area in the opening 30 minutes. After taking an inexplicable delay of game penalty, Peyton Henry hooked a 40-yard field goal with 3:51 left in the second quarter — his third miss of the season.

Remember the first half against Arizona, when everything went right? When the Huskies outgained the Wildcats 267-45 and outscored them 24-0? When they collected two sacks and two turnovers, while not allowing either? When they dominated in seemingly every available category?

Advertising

Yeah, this was the opposite.

But it wasn’t the end.

After trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Huskies responded with a resounding third quarter — drilling away at the deficit with 17 unanswered points. Morris led a six-play, 72-yard drive to start the scoring, with the key completion being a 38-yarder that Terrell Bynum took to the Utah 2. Running back Kamari Pleasant barrelled into the end zone one play later.

And finally, the UW defense started to stand up. On third-and-6 on the following drive, junior nickelback Elijah Molden picked off Utah quarterback Jake Bentley and returned it 24 yards to the Utah 27. Henry drilled a 26-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 21-10.

After stoning the Utes on fourth-and-1 from the UW 41-yard line to get the ball back, Morris went to work — hitting Otton for a pair of 21-yard completions, the second of which went for a score.

In the third quarter alone, Morris completed 5 of 7 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

But the mistakes kept creeping up. Trailing 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter, redshirt junior wide receiver Ty Jones sprinted past cornerback JaTravis Broughton on a double move. Morris could have hit him in stride for an untouched touchdown.

Instead, the ball was badly underthrown, tipped in the air and intercepted by free safety Vonte Davis. An opportunity to take a lead was replaced with a turnover.

Still, the Husky defense did its part. Standout redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui finished with six tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Cornerback Kyler Gordon forced a fumble of his own. UW struggled to stop the run, but responded in other areas.

It wasn’t pretty, or perfect. But, on both sides, the Huskies finished with flair.