Washington didn’t need to look outside its staff to find its new defensive coordinator.

Husky inside linebackers coach Bob Gregory has been elevated to defensive coordinator, the program announced Monday. Defensive analyst Rip Rowan has also been named UW defensive line coach, and co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has shifted duties from the defensive line to outside linebackers. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha will also take on special teams coordinator duties, which were previously managed by Gregory.

A Washington State graduate, Gregory had held the title of assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach since 2014. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Boise State in 2001 and at Cal from 2002 to 2009.

“Coach Gregory is the perfect fit to take over the reins as our new defensive coordinator,” said UW coach Jimmy Lake in a team statement Monday. “He has extensive experience as a coordinator in this league and has been a big part of our success on that side of the ball the last seven seasons. I’m excited for him to step into this role and look forward to continue building on the momentum we have going.”

The program’s previous defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach, Pete Kwiatkowski, accepted the same position at Texas last month.

Rowan brings significantly less experience to his prospective position. A four-year letterman at defensive line and linebacker for Austin Peay State, he graduated in 2014 and then served as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss (2014-15) and Florida Atlantic (2017-18). Rowan spent the last two seasons as a defensive analyst in Seattle.

Lake, who was UW’s defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019, will discuss the moves in a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

