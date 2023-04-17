When asked Dec. 20 — a week prior to Washington’s Alamo Bowl win over Texas — if he planned to return in 2023, Sav’ell Smalls said: “I’m here right now. That’s all that matters to me. I’m here right now. We’re working.”

Indeed, Sav’ell Smalls is still here.

But not for long.

Smalls — a Kennedy Catholic alum and former five-star recruit — will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Monday. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound edge produced 32 tackles with one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and zero sacks in three seasons and 29 career games — including 14 tackles and one tackle for loss in 13 games last fall.

“I appreciate the University of Washington for everything,” Smalls wrote on social media. “With that being said, I’ll be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The dream is still the dream. Wherever I land you gon get everything out of me. Believe that.”

Smalls was ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, the No. 3 weakside defensive end and the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Huskies over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington State and more.

But Smalls struggled to develop at UW, earning a single start (and zero sacks) in 29 career games. He was consistently working with the second-team defense this spring, behind starters Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

