You could call it UW déjà vu.

Seven months after signing three-star linebacker Deven Bryant, Washington returned to St. John Bosco High School to earn a commitment from a remarkably similar prospect.

Khmori House, come on down.

House — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker — announced his verbal pledge on social media Monday, after completing a UW official visit. He did so despite offers from Texas, Auburn, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington State and more.

House is one of at least 21 prospects who completed a UW official visits in the last two weeks. Five of them — House, wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams, tight end Decker DeGraaf and defensive lineman Omar Khan — have announced verbal commitments since Saturday. (Another official visitor, four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau, previously committed in May.)

As Bryant’s back up at California powerhouse St. John Bosco last fall, House contributed 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and two sacks in nine games, according to MaxPreps. He’s expected to step into a starting role in his senior season.

Regardless, House is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 58 prospect in the state of California and the No. 66 linebacker in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote Monday that “House is one of the most athletic linebackers in the West and a player we think is primed for a huge senior year. He battled some injuries as a junior but really came on late for the Braves last season.

“At close to 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, House has an athletic frame and plays a physical game. He’s comfortable in space, can fly off the edge, hits like a truck and can run down plays from behind.”

St. John Bosco has served as a reliable source of prep prospects — delivering a trio of future contributors in four-star running back Sean McGrew (2016), four-star wide receiver Terrell Bynum (2017) and four-star cornerback Trent McDuffie (2019). Three-star linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes, House’s St. John Bosco classmate, visited Washington last weekend as well.

Prior to descending on Seattle, House took an official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 16.

But it appears UW has bested the Longhorns (and former Husky coach Steve Sarkisian) for the second time in the last seven months.

“It was a tough decision but I really felt comfortable at Washington,” House told 247Sports after announcing his commitment. “The more I thought about it, the more it felt right at UW, I know they really need me and want me and I fit their style of defense really well.

“They recruit linebackers like me so I know I can come in and be an impact player. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff as well, they have been on me for a while now and I’m excited about my decision.”