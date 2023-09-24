Washington won twice this weekend.

A day after UW defeated Cal in its Pac-12 opener to improve to 4-0, the Huskies received a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Davit Boyajyan.

“I am blessed to announce my commitment to @UW_Football!!” Boyajyan tweeted. “I would like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches because without them none of this would have been possible. All Glory To God”.

Boyajyan — a 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle from Clovis, Calif. — chose the Huskies over offers from Fresno State and Sacramento State. The Clovis North High School standout is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 160 offensive tackle and the No. 192 player in the state of California by 247Sports.

Boyajyan is UW’s 13th verbal commit in the 2024 class and just its second offensive lineman, joining four-star prospect Paki Finau. That class is ranked 52nd in the nation and 15th out of 18 programs in the expanded Big Ten by 247Sports. The Huskies’ average recruiting ranking (88.45) sits seventh in the conference.

No. 7 Washington (4-0) continues its Pac-12 slate with a road test at Arizona on Saturday.