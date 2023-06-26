When the sun rose in Seattle on Monday, the Huskies did not have a defensive commit in their 2024 class.

That changed in a hurry.

Ratumana Bulabalavu — a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive line/edge prospect from Carlsbad, Calif. — became UW’s fourth defensive commit of the day on Monday, joining defensive lineman Omar Khan, linebacker Khmori House and edge Noah Carter.

“The Front 7 is getting scary……. build the wall,” UW director of player personnel Courtney Morgan tweeted minutes prior to Bulabalavu’s announcement.

The Huskies also received verbal pledges from three offensive prospects, wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams and tight end Decker DeGraaf, last weekend. The commitment barrage comes after at least 21 prospects completed UW official visits over the last two weeks.

And Bulabalavu, for one, was not lacking for west coast suitors. The Army and Navy Academy standout took official visits to Arizona on June 9 and Oregon State on June 16, and also reported offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, Oregon and Utah.

The reason for that interest is evident. In 11 games last fall, Bulabalavu recorded a whopping 108 tackles with 30 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. He’s ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 68 player in the state of California and the No. 73 defensive lineman in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

That class, by the way, featured just one Husky commit entering the weekend — four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau. The Huskies’ haul has since expanded to eight, ranking eighth in the Pac-12 and 58th in the nation by 247Sports.

Seven more UW targets — four-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks, four-star defensive back Peyton Waters, three-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis, three-star offensive tackle Ikinasio Tupou, three-star cornerback Elias Johnson, three-star edge Deshawn Warren and long snapper Cannon Skidmore — are expected to settle on decisions sooner than later.

Which means: those rankings are set to rise.