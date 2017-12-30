Gaines was one of the Huskies projected as a possible first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Instead, he will return to Montlake for another season, he told The Seattle Times.

The Fiesta Bowl ended the Huskies’ season in disappointing fashion, but UW was given some good news immediately afterward.

Junior defensive tackle Greg Gaines told The Seattle Times after the 35-28 loss to Penn State that he would return for his senior season.

Gaines said he settled on his decision a couple weeks ago.

Gaines played limited snaps in the Fiesta Bowl after aggravating a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee — an injury he initially sustained in late October, he told The Times.

The Huskies’ pairing of Gaines and Vita Vea in the middle of their defensive line made for the top-ranked run defense in college football this season. Although it did allow 202 yards to Penn State in their Fiesta Bowl loss.