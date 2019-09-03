The Washington Huskies won last week.

But they didn’t deliver the most impressive performance in the Pac-12 — at least, according to the Associated Press.

UW dropped one spot from No. 13 to 14 in the most recent AP poll, which was released on Tuesday. Following a victory over BYU, Utah hopped over Washington to land at No. 13. The Huskies held steady at No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll.

Also ranked in the AP poll were No. 16 Oregon, No. 22 Washington State and No. 23 Stanford. The coaches poll, meanwhile, featured No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Oregon, No. 21 Washington State and No. 23 Stanford.

In the aforementioned 47-14 win over Eastern Washington, highly touted junior Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards — the most in program history for a Husky quarterback making his starting debut. The new-look UW defense also limited the Eagles to 274 total yards, 63 rushing yards and 2.1 yards per carry.

Washington won’t have to wait long for its first major test. Chris Petersen’s crew hosts Cal — which upset UW, 12-10, in Oct. 2018 — in its Pac-12 opener inside Husky Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.