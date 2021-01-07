When Washington recently updated its roster, two names — Josiah Bronson and Jack Yary — were noticeably missing.

On Thursday, a UW spokesperson confirmed that both players are no longer on the team.

Bronson’s departure, of course, can’t be considered a surprise. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman — who started in three of UW’s four games last fall and recorded eight tackles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 tackles for loss — has already completed six collegiate seasons and participated in the program’s Senior Day activities prior to the game against Stanford on Dec. 5. Because NCAA eligibility was essentially paused in 2020, he could have conceivably returned for a seventh season, but has apparently decided to pursue a professional career instead.

After transferring from Temple and walking on at UW in 2017, Bronson contributed 42 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 29 games for his home-state Huskies — while earning a scholarship in 2019.

Without Bronson, expect the Huskies to lean on a younger nucleus of defensive linemen — including redshirt sophomores Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam “Taki” Taimani and redshirt freshmen Faatui Tuitele and Jacob Bandes — next fall.

A 6-6, 250-pound freshman tight end, Yary initially signed with USC in the 2020 class, before switching his commitment to Washington last summer. However, the Murrieta, Calif., product — who was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 tight end in his class by 247Sports — was not present at any preseason practices attended by the media, and was not seen on the sideline during games as well. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former USC and Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ron Yary.

Despite Yary’s apparent departure, UW still touts seven scholarship tight ends: junior Cade Otton, redshirt sophomores Devin Culp and Jack Westover, sophomore Quentin Moore and freshmen Mark Redman, Mason West and Caden Jumper. Otton opted to return rather than declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, after the first-team All-Pac-12 performer led the Huskies in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3) last season.

A host of other Huskies — including outside linebackers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Ryan Bowman, offensive linemen Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg and running back Sean McGrew — have decided to return to Washington in 2021 as well.