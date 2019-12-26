Washington football fans appeared to get some good news on Thursday.

No, that did not include redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Eason, who tweeted his intention to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

A few hours later, though, Elijah Molden seemed to announce a very different decision. After UW assistant defensive backs coach Will Harris congratulated Molden for being named the program’s defensive player of the week, the junior defensive back responded by saying, “Senior season begins NOW”.

Senior season begins NOW 🙏🏽 https://t.co/DOrtLgIWT2 — Elijah Molden (@e_mold3n) December 26, 2019

If it’s anything like 2019, Molden’s senior season will be an impactful one on Montlake. In 13 games last fall, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound nickelback led the Huskies in tackles (79), pass breakups (13), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (3), while adding 5.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as well. The first-team All-Pac-12 performer capped his junior campaign by making a team-best nine tackles with an interception and a forced fumble in last week’s 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State, earning MVP honors in the process.

After it was over, though, Molden didn’t seem satisfied.

“I feel pretty good, but I can always get better,” he said following the win. “I’ve always been sort of a perfectionist. So I’m looking forward to the offseason, where I can get better.”

UW’s defense — which could return as many as nine starters from the Las Vegas Bowl win — should certainly be better in 2020, especially if defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and cornerback Keith Taylor also make similar decisions.

The Huskies’ inexperienced secondary currently ranks 17th nationally in yards per attempt (6.3), 20th in interceptions (13), 31st in opponent pass efficiency rating (120.09), 57th in passing defense (222.2 yards per game) and ninth in opponent completion percentage (63.2%).

There’s room for improvement — even for Molden. That’s what his senior season is for.

“This guy’s, like, everything you want in a college football player — in terms of the type of student he is, how he treats people and certainly how he plays,” former UW head coach Chris Petersen said of Molden following the Las Vegas Bowl win.