Five-star Steilacoom High School wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced his final four schools on Friday.

The Washington Huskies made the cut.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout — who is ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 1 wide receiver nationally, the No. 2 player in the state of Washington and the No. 7 overall recruit by 247Sports — also included Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma in his list of finalists.

These are the four schools I will be focusing on furthering my recruitment .. #FIN4L 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kaudie4x67 — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) May 15, 2020

“I have a lot of trust in coach (Jimmy) Lake and what he’s going to do for the offense,” Egbuka said of UW in an interview with 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “And I also really trust coach (Junior) Adams and how he develops his receivers. I think they are on the come up and they are the hometown team.”

In 14 games last season, Egbuka caught 83 passes for 1,607 yards with 19.4 yards per reception and a whopping 25 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. And that’s just the beginning. He also scored five rushing touchdowns and three punt return touchdowns, while returning two interceptions for scores. On the defensive side, he made 36 tackles with eight interceptions and three tackles for loss, and he punted 10 times for 330 yards — with a long of 51.

In almost any other year, Egbuka would be the top prep prospect in Washington. But this isn’t any other year. Eastside Catholic defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau — who is also uncommitted — is currently regarded by 247Sports as the top player nationally in the 2021 class, and five-star Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard (No. 9 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings) is verbally committed to UW.

All things considered, this might be the most talented prep class in state history. Besides Huard, UW’s only other in-state commit is currently three-star fullback Caden Jumper. The Huskies have also received verbal pledges from defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi and Kuao Peihopa, cornerback Zakhari Spears and offensive tackle Robert Wyrsch.

On Sunday, four-star Tacoma Lincoln High School standout Julien Simon announced his verbal commitment to USC. As for other in-state prospects, UW is currently pursuing four-star offensive lineman Owen Prentice, four-star wide receivers Jabez Tinae and Junior Alexander and four-star athlete Will Latu.

The Huskies — who will implement first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan’s pro-style scheme this fall, assuming the 2020 season goes on as scheduled — must replace its top two receivers in wide receiver Aaron Fuller and tight end Hunter Bryant. They signed three highly coveted wide receivers — Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze and Sawyer Racanelli — last December as well.

But adding Egbuka — who most believe is trending towards Ohio State — would represent a class-defining coup for first-year UW head coach Jimmy Lake. And the Huskies survived a significant round of cuts on Friday.