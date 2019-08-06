Damon Huard will watch his son play college football inside Husky Stadium.

Just not as an analyst.

Huard — who played quarterback at UW from 1991 to 1995 — will step away from his role as the program’s radio color analyst following the 2019 season to spend more time with family, UW officials and the Washington Sports Network announced in a release Tuesday. Huard will likely miss a small number of games during the 2019 season due to scheduling conflicts as well.

Huard will continue to serve in his current role as UW’s Director of Community & External Relations and Special Advisor to the athletic director.

Huard’s son, Sam Huard, is entering his junior season as the starting quarterback at Kennedy Catholic High School and verbally committed to the University of Washington last November. The four-star prospect, who is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 7 overall player in his class by 247Sports, is set to join the Huskies in 2021.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the booth calling the action with both Tony (Castricone) and Bob (Rondeau) this past decade,” Damon Huard said in a statement. “This season will be my last as the color analyst for Husky Football. With my son heading out of the house soon, I really felt like it was the right thing to do for our family and get out of the way of his college experience.

“This will also allow me the opportunity to attend his high school games his junior and senior seasons, moments you never get back.”

Huard had been in the booth for the Huskies since 2010. Former UW running back and Doak Walker award winner Greg Lewis will fill in on an interim basis for any games Huard is unable to attend in the 2019 season. Lewis has been featured on the pregame show for UW radio broadcasts since 2015.

In four seasons as a quarterback at UW, Huard completed 59.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 5,692 yards with 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He was undrafted in 1996 and played for five NFL teams from 1996 to 2009.

A full-time replacement for Huard will be named after the season.