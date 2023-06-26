Washington needed a massive recruiting weekend.

Kalen DeBoer and Co. delivered.

The Huskies entered Saturday with just one verbal commit — four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau — in the 2024 class, after quarterback EJ Caminong and wide receiver Landon Bell both backed off verbal pledges. Their class ranked 95th in the nation and last in the Pac-12 by 247Sports, comprising the fewest commits of any Power Five program.

However, there was hope — in the form official visitors.

Specifically, 21 prospects (that we’re aware of) descended on Seattle in the last two weeks, including 11 on Friday and Saturday. That groundswell resulted in a Washington wave — with eight recruits announcing UW commitments in the last three days.

Washington commitment timeline

Saturday

WR Jason Robinson | 5-11, 160 | Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High | Four stars

WR Justice Williams | 6-4, 195 | Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High | Three stars

Sunday

TE Decker DeGraaf | 6-4, 230 | Glendora (Calif.) High | Three stars

Monday

DL Omar Khan | 6-3, 270 | Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland High | Three stars

LB Khmori House | 6-1, 205 | Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High | Three stars

Edge Noah Carter | 6-3, 225 | Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial High | Three stars

DL Ratumana Bulabavalu | 6-4, 260 | Carlsbad (Calif.) Army and Navy Academy | Three stars

QB Dermaricus Davis | 6-4, 190 | Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda High | Three stars

The headliner may be Davis, a rising signal caller who fills the Huskies’ need for a prep passer in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder took previous official visits to Arizona (June 9) and Oregon State (June 16), but settled with Washington instead.

Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 45 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports, Davis completed 62% of his passes and threw for 3,390 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.

But the best may be yet to come. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote Tuesday that “Davis has been a revelation this offseason and has easily been among the top quarterbacks we’ve seen out West. We’ve always said quarterbacks make their biggest jumps in high school between junior and senior year and that is definitely the case with Davis.

“The game is really slowing down for him and he’s throwing with so much poise and confidence. We’ve seen him at multiple events and he has gotten better and better every time out.”

From a front seven standpoint, UW’s class got a whole lot better Monday — with the additions of defensive linemen Omar Khan and Ratumana Bulabavalu, edge Noah Carter and linebacker Khmori House. House, specifically, committed to Washington after recently completing an official visit to Texas as well — the Huskies’ second win over the Longhorns in the last seven months.

Oh, and UW might not be done. Six other Husky targets — four-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks, four-star defensive back Peyton Waters, three-star offensive tackle Ikinasio Tupou, three-star cornerback Elias Johnson, three-star edge Deshawn Warner and long snapper Cannon Skidmore — are expected to settle on decisions sooner than later.

Of course, UW enjoyed a similar surge last summer, collecting 15 commitments between June 20 and July 27. DeBoer and Co. seem to have nailed another jumbo official visit weekend — which is easier said than done.

“A difficult part of where Washington is now that they only have one commit, that’s a lot of [uncommitted] players and family and people that are going to expect a lot of attention. If they’re on campus, that’s the expectation,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst and former UW recruiting staffer Cooper Petagna said last week, prior to the commitment parade. “So how do you make 15-plus players a priority in 48 to 72 hours? It’s very difficult. So I think there’s pluses an minuses to [the jumbo official visit weekend].

“For Washington, who knows? Maybe one guy pops, two guys pop, three guys pop. Florida had a really big week this past week, and it seemed to be one of those things where there was a really good feel around campus and they started to get momentum and they started falling quickly in a good way. Maybe one of those things happen, but you don’t want to have to bank on that.”

Maybe not. And with a class ranked fifth in the Pac-12 and 50th in the nation by 247Sports, there remains work to be done.

But, eight commits later, DeBoer and Co. may be running to the bank.