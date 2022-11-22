The same day he signed a contract extension, Kalen DeBoer was asked if his expectations surpassed the public’s prior to his debut season.

“This is what I feel: I feel this is a championship caliber program,” DeBoer said Monday, a day before said extension was announced by the school. “It was just a matter of how quickly we could get to this point. Now we can talk a bit more about us being close to that. Nine wins, I think, starts putting you in those conversations. Ten does, obviously. You’ve got to get there, and we certainly aren’t there yet. We’ve got some work to do along with some help from others.

“I’m always more focused on the process and getting there and that we’re always improving. But this is a championship program. This has got the foundation that’s been set over many decades of success. It was just a matter of time, when we were going to get to that point.”

Time, it appears, is not an issue.

DeBoer — who has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record in his debut season in Seattle — has signed a two-year contract extension through 2028, the university announced Tuesday. The 48-year-old coach will receive $4.2 million in 2023, a $1 million raise. His compensation will also increase annually by $100,000, escalating to $4.7 million in 2028.

Additionally, DeBoer will earn a $500,000 retention bonus if still the Huskies’ coach on March 15, 2024, and March 15, 2026, as well as a $1 million bonus if still the head coach on March 15, 2028.

“My family and I have loved every minute of being here at this amazing institution in this world-class city,” DeBoer said in a statement. “We talk all the time about how it’s the people who set a place apart and Husky Nation is filled with some of the best we have ever encountered. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and are excited to continue to build on the amazing tradition of success we have here at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!”

His family has loved it enough, in fact, that Alexis DeBoer — Kalen’s daughter, and one of the top softball prospects in the 2024 class — verbally committed to UW in September. It appears her dad will share a campus for the entirety of her college career.

But should DeBoer leave for any college or professional coaching position prior to the end of his amended contract, he will owe the school the following:

Termination on or before | Amount owed

Jan. 31, 2025 | $12 million

Jan. 31, 2026 | $10 million

Jan. 31, 2027 | $7 million

Jan. 31, 2028 | $2.5 million

“It is clear that Kalen is such an amazing fit at the University of Washington,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in the same release. “He has come in and made an incredible impact in every aspect of the program, our department, the University and the Seattle community. Kalen is an elite competitor who approaches each and every situation with the utmost class and integrity. We couldn’t be more excited that he and his family will be on Montlake for the foreseeable future leading these tremendous young men in our football program.”

