The Washington Huskies have been chosen to finish second behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North in the upcoming 2021 football season, the conference announced Tuesday morning. UW received 189 points and a total of two first-place votes, with the Ducks garnering the other 38.

Oregon (238 points) was also chosen to top South Division champ USC (27 first-place votes, 227 points) in a rematch of the 2020 Pac-12 title game. The vote was completed by 40 media members who cover the league. The media has correctly predicted the Pac-12 champion in 32 of 60 preseason polls, including five of 10 since the conference instituted a title game.

Eight Huskies also received preseason All-Pac-12 honors: left tackle Jaxson Kirkland (first team), tight end Cade Otton (first team), defensive back Trent McDuffie (first team), linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (second team), center Luke Wattenberg (honorable mention), right guard Henry Bainivalu (honorable mention), defensive back Kyler Gordon (honorable mention) and kicker Peyton Henry (honorable mention).

Check out the full Pac-12 preseason poll below.

North Division

School | (First-place votes) Total points

1. Oregon (38) | 238

2. Washington (2) | 189

3. California | 140

4. Stanford | 137

5. Oregon State | 71

6. Washington State | 65

South Division

1. USC (27) | 223

2. Utah (6) | 183

3. Arizona State (6) | 170

4. UCLA (1) | 135

5. Colorado | 88

6. Arizona | 41