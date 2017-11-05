Both the Huskies and Cougars moved up in the AP Top 25 after wins over Pac-12 North rivals on Saturday.

After wins Saturday, the Washington Huskies rose three spots to No. 9 in The Associated Press poll Sunday morning, and the Washington State Cougars rose six spots to No. 19.

The Huskies (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) moved into first place in the Pac-12 North with their 38-3 victory over Oregon on Saturday night.

This week, Washington has a Friday-night game at Stanford (6-3, 5-2), which dropped out of the AP poll after its 24-21 at Washington State on Saturday. Kickoff in Palo Alto is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday on Fox Sports 1.

The Cougars travel to Utah for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on the Pac-12 Network.