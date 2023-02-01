You can call it an embarrassment of riches.

But UW won’t apologize for stockpiling play-making wide receivers in the 2023 class.

The Huskies’ latest signee Wednesday is Tennyson (Calif.) High School standout Taeshaun Lyons — ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 30 wideout in the nation and the No. 236 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle by 247Sports.

Lyons — who announced a verbal commitment to Washington in December, though his signing was not made official until Wednesday’s second signing day — chose the Huskies over Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Michigan State, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and more.

In 10 games as a senior, the Hayward, Calif., product recorded 47 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 208 rushing yards and five more scores (plus two punt return touchdowns), according to MaxPreps.

247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman stated in a written evaluation in September that “Lyons is one of the most intriguing players in the Bay Area. Production has never been an issue for him. While he’s still a bit on the slender side, he’s got a frame that could add more weight. He’s got solid speed numbers as well as good long jump and triple jump marks, but looks even more explosive in his senior film than he did as a junior, and has put it all together to be a game-breaker.”

UW can always use more of those. While standout juniors Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan return for a final season in 2023, the Huskies have also added Lyons, four-star Rashid Williams and three-star Keith Reynolds. Contributors Ja’Lynn Polk, Taj Davis and Giles Jackson also return, while sophomore Germie Bernard transfers in from Michigan State.

In all, UW has added 26 prospects in the 2023 class — 19 high school recruits, six college transfers and a junior college transfer.

It won’t be easy for Lyons to earn early targets at UW.

But in signing with Washington, he’s accepting the challenge.