At Washington, running back has become the ultimate transfer portal position.

Last offseason, three tailbacks transferred into the program (Virginia’s Wayne Taulapapa, Nebraska’s Will Nixon and New Mexico’s Aaron Dumas), while two other Huskies headed to the exit (eventual Oklahoma running back Emeka Megwa and Incarnate Word rusher Caleb Berry). UW added another tailback transfer last month, when Arizona State’s Daniyel Ngata pledged to the Dawgs.

He’ll have company — and competition.

Dillon Johnson — a 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Mississippi State — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Tuesday, less than three weeks after taking an official visit. The Greenville, Mississippi, native — who has two seasons of remaining eligibility — reported offers from Auburn, Syracuse and Louisville as well.

“Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign,” Johnson posted on social media.

Like Ngata, Johnson’s calling card is his versatility — a useful attribute in UW’s offense. In three seasons at Mississippi State, he compiled 1,198 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and 11 scores, plus 149 catches for 864 yards and a receiving touchdown. That included 488 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns, plus 48 catches and 285 receiving yards in 10 games this fall.

Johnson was originally regarded as a three-star recruit, the No. 12 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 23 athlete in the 2020 class by 247Sports. The former St. Joseph High School standout chose Mississippi State over offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, WSU and more.

With Johnson and Ngata’s additions, Washington’s running back room remains in flux. Taulapapa — UW’s primary starter this season — is out of eligibility, but senior Richard Newton, junior Cameron Davis and sophomores Will Nixon and Sam Adams II are expected to return. The Huskies signed three-star freshman Tybo Rogers last month as well.

With limited available reps for the running backs, sophomore reserves Jay’Veon Sunday and Aaron Dumas could conceivably land in the transfer portal.

In a pass-first offense in Seattle, UW ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (33), sixth in rushing (146.46 yards per game) and seventh in yards per carry (4.76) last season. Taulapapa (887 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 225 receiving yards, 12 TD) and Davis (522 rushing yards, 4.9 YPC, 137 receiving yards, 13 TD) turned in productive campaigns, but the Huskies clearly lacked a game-breaking back.

We’ll see whether Johnson can present that threat.

And if not? The portal will be open again next offseason.