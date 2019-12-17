Welcome, one and all, to Signing Day Week.

Before 22 prospective Huskies — we think — sign with Washington on Wednesday, let’s analyze the class Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake and the rest of UW’s coaching staff secured. Who’s the biggest get? The biggest sleeper? The player who will make an immediate impact? Whose recruitment provided the most drama along the way?

It’s worth noting, before we dive in, that Washington’s 2020 class is currently ranked 14th nationally and first in the Pac-12 by the 247Sports Composite. Despite Petersen’s stunning decision to step down, the news didn’t prompt a single UW de-commitment. Instead, UW is set to sign a class loaded with four-star offensive linemen, physically gifted wide receivers and the state’s premier prospect in Kennedy Catholic outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls.

While we wait for the letters of intent to roll in, enjoy another edition of UW signing-day superlatives.

Biggest get: OLB Sav’ell Smalls — 6-3, 230 — Kennedy Catholic High

Yes, Smalls is talented. You don’t become a five-star prospect, the No. 11 player in the country and the No. 1 outside linebacker in your class without an immense amount of talent. You don’t score seven touchdowns in eight games in your senior season, as a defensive player, without a tantalizing blend of size and skill.

But Smalls’ skill, by itself, is not the reason he’s Washington’s biggest get.

The Kennedy Catholic standout wins this award because of the precedent his signing might set; because his example shows it’s OK for a five-star prospect from Seattle to stiff-arm the SEC and Big Ten in favor of the home-state school. In the 2021 cycle, there’s an arguably unprecedented collection of prep talent in the state of Washington. And the Huskies certainly hope Smalls’ signing is a sign of things to come.

Advertising

Honorable mention: WR Jalen McMillan, OL Myles Murao, QB Ethan Garbers, DB Jacobe Covington

Biggest sleeper: RB Jay’Veon Sunday — 5-10, 190 — Waco (Texas) Connally High

Roughly a minute into Sunday’s senior highlight tape, Connally’s quarterback snapped the ball from his 34-yard line, turned and gave it to his back. Sunday hesitated as the line caved in around him. He hopped over a body, broke right and ran through a tackle attempt. He was surrounded by seven defensive players at the 25-yard line. He ducked, bounced off another tackle, spun, somehow kept his balance and burst out of the pile. He bounced off two more tackles at the 40, sidestepped another and was finally brought down at the 44-yard line.

This might have been the most impressive 10-yard run in the history of Texas high-school football.

Sunday’s numbers are also plenty impressive. He rushed for 2,254 yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season, after accumulating 2,329 rushing yards, 7.8 yards per carry and 36 touchdowns the year before. It’s true, high-school stats are hardly predictive of future success. But this is also a seasoned power lifter who recorded a 460-pound squat and 570-pound deadlift at a meet in February.

And yet, Sunday is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 52 running back in his class by 247Sports.

No matter. Sunday will have an opportunity in the Pac-12 to outperform that ranking.

Advertising

Honorable mention: WR Sawyer Racanelli, CB Elijah Jackson, S Makell Esteen

Most immediate impact: WR Jalen McMillan — 6-2, 181 — Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial High

Washington needs wide-receiver help. If you watched the Huskies in Pac-12 play this season, that’s pretty apparent. Seniors Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia, Chico McClatcher and Quinten Pounds are all out of eligibility, which will present plenty of opportunities for young receivers to earn reps. Puka Nacua, Terrell Bynum, Ty Jones, Jordan Chin, Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne could all be consistent contributors in 2020. But Washington fans would be wise to add Jalen McMillan to the list.

Regarded as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 38 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports, McMillan could be an instant big-play threat. He caught 89 passes for 1,644 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games at San Joaquin Memorial in his senior season, displaying precise route-running and a willingness to attack the ball in the air.

Of course, the more technically correct answers in this category are punter Triston Brown and long snapper Jaden Green, both of whom should start immediately for UW. But McMillan is more fun.

Honorable mention: WR Rome Odunze, TE Mark Redman, P Triston Brown, LS Jaden Green

Best Drama: CB Jacobe Covington — 6-1, 193 — Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High

It wouldn’t be college football recruiting without a bit of drama. In this cycle, UW football fans were treated to The Sav’ell Smalls Saga — wherein the state’s premier player publicly eliminated Washington from contention, then reconsidered and eventually committed to the Huskies.

But, since we’ve already discussed Smalls, let’s devote this category to Jacobe Covington. A four-star defensive back, Covington originally committed to Washington in August, then rescinded his commitment less than two months later. He then officially recommitted to the Huskies on Saturday and plans to sign with UW on Wednesday.

And yes, in Covington’s case, the waffling is worth it. Last week, 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman told The Times that Covington is “the most versatile DB in the state of Arizona.” He brings the positional flexibility soon-to-be UW head coach Lake so publicly covets. Covington can play corner, safety or nickel. He compiled 30 tackles, 12 passes defended, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pick-six, one blocked field goal and one blocked punt in his senior season.

Smalls is the most highly ranked defensive recruit in Washington’s 2020 class. But, in a couple of years, Covington might just be the best.

Honorable mention: OLB Sav’ell Smalls

The Wait-and-See Award: OL Myles Murao — 6-2, 312 — Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High

This award goes to the player who is most likely to shine after a redshirt season.

And, honestly, it could go to several of Washington’s highly touted offensive-line commits. But in Murao, the Huskies are getting a physically dominant bruiser who has excelled at one of the premier high-school programs in California. They’re getting a likely multiyear starter at either center or guard.

Advertising

Of all the eligible positions, it’s perhaps most difficult for offensive linemen to step in and play immediately on the collegiate level. A year or two in the weight room is typically required, even for the most pristine prospects. Murao, offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten and guard Geirean Hatchett all project as Pac-12 standouts — eventually.

Still, it’s worth remembering Washington will have to replace three offensive-line starters in 2020. Perhaps Murao, Rosengarten or Hatchett (or fellow O-line commits Gaard Memmelaar and Samuel Peacock, for that matter) can make an immediate impression, as Nick Harris did in 2016.

We’ll have to wait and see.

Honorable mention: QB Ethan Garbers, OL Roger Rosengarten, OL Geirean Hatchett, ILB Carson Bruener

Bonus Categories

Strongest position group: offensive line

Weakest position group: defensive line

Most to prove: OL Samuel Peacock

Best commitment video: OL Myles Murao and CB Jacobe Covington (tie)

The People’s Picks

Make your own picks in the Twitter polls below.

Biggest sleeper? — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 16, 2019

Best Drama? — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 16, 2019

The Wait-and-See Award (player who will shine after a redshirt season) — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 16, 2019